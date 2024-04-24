Submit Release
MPD Arrests Man in Southeast Shooting, Three Handguns Recovered

 

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Sixth District announce the arrest of a man for an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) offense and the recovery of three handguns.

 

On Friday, April 12, 2024, at approximately 12:37 a.m., Sixth District officers responded to the 1600 block of 17th Street, Southeast, for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, members located an adult female shooting victim. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

 

On Tuesday, April 23, 2024, Sixth District officers apprehended the suspect in this offense. 38-year-old Anthony Moten, Sr. of Southeast, DC, was charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun). Three firearms and ammunition were recovered in connection with his arrest. Moten was additionally charged with Possession of Unregistered Firearms and Possession of Unregistered Ammunition.

 

CCN: 24054593 24060760

 

