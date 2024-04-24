Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,769 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 399,671 in the last 365 days.

MPD Arrests Man in Misdemeanor Sexual Abuse

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Sex Assault Unit announce a man has been arrested for a misdemeanor sexual abuse offense that occurred in Northeast.

On Tuesday, April 23, 2024, at approximately 9:10 a.m., the suspect engaged in unwanted sexual contact with the victim while aggressively panhandling in the 1200 block of New York Avenue, Northeast. The suspect was apprehended by responding officers.

50-year-old Sidney Murdock, of no fixed address, was arrested and charged with Misdemeanor Sexual Abuse and Aggressive Panhandling.

CCN: 24060571

###

You just read:

MPD Arrests Man in Misdemeanor Sexual Abuse

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more