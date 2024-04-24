MPD Arrests Man in Misdemeanor Sexual Abuse

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Sex Assault Unit announce a man has been arrested for a misdemeanor sexual abuse offense that occurred in Northeast.

On Tuesday, April 23, 2024, at approximately 9:10 a.m., the suspect engaged in unwanted sexual contact with the victim while aggressively panhandling in the 1200 block of New York Avenue, Northeast. The suspect was apprehended by responding officers.

50-year-old Sidney Murdock, of no fixed address, was arrested and charged with Misdemeanor Sexual Abuse and Aggressive Panhandling.

CCN: 24060571

###