Updated with Additional Offense and Photos** MPD Searching for Convenience Store Robbery Suspect

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Criminal Investigations Division are seeking the community’s help to locate a robbery suspect targeting convenience stores.

On Tuesday, April 23, 2024, at approximately 12:03 p.m., the suspect entered a convenience store in the 3000 block of 14th Street, Northwest, and sprayed the contents of a fire extinguisher at employees before taking a cash register and fleeing. CCN: 24060677

The suspect was captured by surveillance cameras and can be seen in the photos below:

Previously, on April 18, 2024, at approximately 9:15 a.m., the suspect entered a convenience store in the 1700 block of Columbia Road, Northwest and sprayed the contents of a fire extinguisher at an employee before stealing money from the cash register and fleeing. CCN: 24057996

The suspect was captured by surveillance cameras and can be seen in the photos below:

Previously, on Wednesday, April 17, 2024, at approximately 12:46 a.m., the suspect entered a convenience store in the 5200 block of 3rd Street, Northeast, and began spraying a fire extinguisher at the victims. The suspect took the cash register drawer and fled the scene. CCN: 24057362

The suspect was captured by surveillance cameras and can be seen in the photos below and in this video: https://youtu.be/L1LPUGEp1Ek

Previously, on Monday, April 15, 2024, at approximately 6:30 a.m., the same suspect entered a convenience store in the 300 block of Hawaii Avenue, Northeast and grabbed some items before walking to the counter. He then grabbed a fire extinguisher and sprayed the clerk before stealing the cash register and other items. CCN: 24056303

The suspect was captured by surveillance cameras and can be seen in the photos below and in this video: https://youtu.be/1jUOoNVqvqc