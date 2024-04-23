ARTICLE – The inaugural Commonwealth Ocean Ministers Meeting took place in Cyprus from 18 to 19 April 2024.

The meeting hosted by the Government of the Republic of Cyprus, sought a common voice for Commonwealth countries on ocean issues.

It provided a platform to discuss shared goals, experiences and lessons in implementing international commitments under Sustainable Development Goal 14 (Life below water: To conserve and sustainably use the oceans, seas and marine resources for sustainable development), United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change Conference Of the Parties, Convention on Biological Diversity Global Biodiversity Framework, the High-Seas Treaty for the protection of Biodiversity in areas Beyond National Jurisdiction, World Trade Organisation Fisheries Subsidies Agreement and negotiations toward a legally-binding treaty on plastic pollution.

It also sought to establish the principles, priorities and actions for a Commonwealth Ocean Declaration, as signalled from the 2022 Commonwealth Heads Of Government Meeting.

Particularly looking at the Commonwealth Blue Charter and preparing the Commonwealth Ocean Declaration for endorsement at the Samoa CHOGM 2024, under the theme “Our Resilient Common Ocean: from Cyprus to Samoa” .

Key considerations include sustainable financing for implementation of policies and plans such as the Samoa Ocean Strategy, Marine Spatial Planning and the 30% protection of our Ocean by 2030, and the likelihood of having Samoa’s own deep sea fishing fleet.

Samoa’s delegation, led by Honourable Minister for Natural Resources, Environment and Lands Toeolesulusulu Cedric Pose Salesa Schuster, included CEO Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peseta Noumea Simi, Samoa’s Ambassador to Belgium Francella Strickland and Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment ACEO Environment Sector Moira Faletutulu.

