PRESS RELEASE – U.S. Pacific Fleet Band to Celebrate International Jazz Day in Samoa.

The U.S. Embassy in partnership with Samoana Jazz and Arts Festival will be hosting a week of jazz performances featuring the U.S. Pacific Fleet Band leading up to the celebration of International Jazz Day on April 30th.

The U.S. Pacific Fleet Band will be in Samoa from April 23rd – 30th in celebration of International Jazz Day to promote and celebrates the values of jazz as a universal language of peace, unity, and dialogue among cultures. International Jazz Day is recognized worldwide as a day to highlight jazz’s role in promoting intercultural dialogue, mutual understanding, and international cooperation. This year’s aim is to emphasize the importance of cultural exchange and collaboration in fostering mutual understanding and respect through the art of music.

“The U.S. Embassy is delighted to have the U.S. Pacific Fleet Band in Samoa to showcase a variety of jazz music and also to celebrate International Jazz Day.” said Chargé d’Affaires Noriko Horiuchi. “Music transcends cultural boundaries and brings people together through the universal language of music. It serves as a tool for cultural exchange, fostering understanding and collaboration amongst diverse cultures.”

The band will be performing in various locations throughout Upolu, Samoa, including schools, community centers, and public venues. Showcasing the rich musical heritage of the United States and celebrating the universal language of music through a variety of jazz and popular music during their outreach.

The U.S. Pacific Fleet Band, which is based in Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, has a long history of promoting cultural exchange and diplomacy through music. The band has performed in countries around the world, using music as a bridge to connect with people from diverse backgrounds and cultures.

“We are thrilled to be in Samoa to celebrate International Jazz Day and share our music with the people of this beautiful country,” said Chief Vincent Moody. “Music has the power to break down barriers and bring people together, and we are honored to be a part of this global celebration of unity and diversity.”

Public performances:

Thursday April 25 – Soifua Manuia Health Fair at Poutasi Memorial Hall, 10:00am – 11:00am

Thursday April 25 – Public Performance, NUS Room -D201, 2:00pm – 3:00pm

Friday April 26 – Night Market at STA Cultural Village, 6:00pm – 10:00pm

Saturday April 27 – Pop-Up Concert, ACC Building alley, 10:00am – 12:00pm

Monday, April 29 – Masterclass, NUS Falesamoa , 1:00pm – 3:00pm

SOURCE – US Embassy Apia, Samoa