REMARKS by Afioga Fiame Dr. Naomi Mataafa Prime Minister of the Independent State of Samoa at the National Day Celebrations of the Netherlands.

SAMOA, April 23 - Tuesday 23 rd April 2024 @ 6.30pm-8.30pm

Father Ray Betham

Cabinet Ministers

Ambassador H.E Mr. Ard M.M van der Vorst

Members of the Diplomatic Corps

Distinguished Guests

Ladies and Gentlemen

Talofa lava and good evening to you all,

I am pleased to join you at the reception this evening to commemorate and celebrate the birthday of His Majesty King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands. I convey through Your Excellency Ambassador Ard our best wishes for the good health and prosperity of His Majesty, King Willem-Alexander.

Excellency, on this occasion let me reflect on our journey as partners since the establishment of diplomatic relations between Samoa and the Netherlands in April 1976. For the last 48 years, we have maintained close cordial relations based on our shared values of trust and mutual respect.

As small island developing states, Samoa has continued to share

experiences with 3 members of the Kingdom of the Netherlands who like ourselves, are low-lying small island developing states in the Caribbean; namely Aruba, Curacao and St Maarten. Our common interests include ways to address the existential threat of climate change, natural disasters and building resilience to the impacts of sea-level rise and other challenges of sustainable development.

Samoa acknowledges with appreciation Netherlands support through the European Union under the NDICI (en-dickie) financing modality to our Water and Sanitation Sector as well as the Spotlight Initiative and through the Civil Society Support Program.

Samoa commends the priority placed by the Netherlands to SIDS

through the provision of financial support for capacity building through training and scholarship programmes under the Fellowship Programme offered by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for water professionals to undertake Master of Science at the IHE Delft Institute and the Blue Diplomacy training for career diplomats at the Clingendael – Institute of International Relations.

These programmes focus on increasing capacity of mid-career SIDs officials on specific issues related to water, education, blue economy, economic oceans diplomacy, and other focal areas for sustainable development.

The Netherlands has also contributed to the voluntary trust fund for the Biodiversity Beyond National Jurisdiction (BBNJ) to assist the participation of SIDS including Samoa to the preparatory meetings and the inter-governmental conference to develop a legal instrument for conservation and the sustainable use of marine resources.

Samoa and The Netherlands continue to collaborate on matters of

mutual interests at the United Nations including support for each other for elections at the United Nations and other international organizations that we share membership in.

Excellency, there is potential for future collaboration with the

Netherlands in the area of sports, especially in programmes to enhance women participation in sports such as rugby and football. Women in Samoa play a very active role in the various areas of sports development from administration to technical areas of coaching and refereeing in the various sport codes.

I believe the relations between our two countries will continue to

grow from strength to strength as we explore new areas of collaboration that are mutually beneficial. I wish the Netherlands happy celebration of its National Day.

Excellency, before closing I wish to acknowledge the contribution by Taimalie Ernest Betham as the Honorary Consul of the Netherlands in Apia through the promotion of culture and friendship between our two countries.

I wish Your Excellency and fellow staff safe travels back to

Wellington.

Soifua.