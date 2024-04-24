FEMA commits $384 million to rebuild educational facilities on St. Croix and St. Thomas

ST. CROIX, U.S. Virgin Islands – A commitment of $384.8 million to demolish and replace three elementary schools on St. Croix, one on St. Thomas and repair a school lunch warehouse on St. Thomas mark the latest milestones in FEMA’s collaboration with the Territory to rebuild school infrastructure across the U.S. Virgin Islands which were damaged during hurricanes Irma and Maria in September 2017.

The prudent replacement of Lew Muckle Elementary School is made possible under the Bipartisan Budget Act of 2018 which clears a path for the demolition and rebuilding of seven of the 11 buildings located on a 3.94-acre parcel in Sion Farm.

Eulalie Rivera Elementary school in Grove Place is also receiving prudent replacement costs to repair damages to school grounds and replace 12 structures including bleachers, athletic field bathroom and classrooms.

FEMA has also obligated funds to repair the grounds and replace ten buildings at the Juanita Gardine Elementary School in Estate Richmond. Buildings to be replaced at this school include classrooms, offices, the auditorium, and an auxiliary building.

On St. Thomas, FEMA has committed funds to assist in replacing the Leonard Dober Elementary School. This school was built in 1938 and suffered greatly in the 2017 hurricanes. Funds will be used to repair the school grounds and replace three buildings and fencing.

Funds have also been obligated to assist in repairing a 7,000 sq ft lunch warehouse on St. Thomas back to pre-disaster design, capacity, and function within the existing footprint.

FEMA along with the Government of the U.S. Virgin Islands and its departments, including the V.I. Department of Education, continues to focus on repairing and replacing hurricane-damaged facilities, paving a path for safe and modern school facilities from which to deliver education in an equitable manner for the youngest members of our communities.

“I am pleased to approve these latest obligations that help bring the Virgin Islands closer to post-hurricane recovery,” said Kristen A. Hodge, the Director for FEMA’s Recovery Office in the U.S. Virgin Islands. “FEMAs resolve to work with our partners in the USVI to repair and rebuild facilities and infrastructure damaged by Irma and Maria remains a high priority for team members who live here in the territory as well as those in leadership roles at the regional and national levels. Our commitment to help the future leaders of the Virgin Islands by providing them safe facilities in which to receive their education remains strong.”

###

FEMA’s mission is helping people before, during, and after disasters.