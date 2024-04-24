Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,788 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 399,689 in the last 365 days.

TOMORROW: Governor Newsom & Legislative Leaders Announce New Bill in Response to Arizona’s Extreme Abortion Ban

SACRAMENTO – In response to the Arizona Supreme Court allowing an extreme Civil War-era abortion ban to go into effect, Governor Gavin Newsom will join the California Legislative Women’s Caucus to announce a new effort to help Arizonans seeking to exercise their reproductive freedom.

WHEN: Wednesday, April 24, 2024 at approximately 10:30 a.m.

LIVESTREAM: @CAgovernor Twitter page, California Governor Facebook page, and the Governor’s Office YouTube page.

This event will also be available to TV stations on the LiveU Matrix under “California Governor.”

**NOTE: This in-person press event will be open to credentialed media only. Media interested in attending must RSVP to govpressoffice@gov.ca.gov by no later than Wednesday, April 24 at 9 a.m.

###

You just read:

TOMORROW: Governor Newsom & Legislative Leaders Announce New Bill in Response to Arizona’s Extreme Abortion Ban

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more