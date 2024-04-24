TOMORROW: Governor Newsom & Legislative Leaders Announce New Bill in Response to Arizona’s Extreme Abortion Ban

SACRAMENTO – In response to the Arizona Supreme Court allowing an extreme Civil War-era abortion ban to go into effect, Governor Gavin Newsom will join the California Legislative Women’s Caucus to announce a new effort to help Arizonans seeking to exercise their reproductive freedom.

