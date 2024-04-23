VN-Index loses the threshold of 1,180 points

VIETNAM, April 23 - HÀ NỘI — Falls in large-cap stocks weighed on the market yesterday, causing all benchmark indices to lose more than 1 per cent.

The VN-Index on the Hồ Chí Minh Stock Exchange (HoSE) finished lower at 1,177.4 points, down 12.82 points, or 1.08 per cent. The index gained over 15 points in the previous session, thanks to rising risk appetite.

On the southern bourse, 240 stocks ticked down while 89 rose. However, liquidity increased from Monday's trade, with trading value up 9.4 per cent to nearly VNĐ17.5 trillion (US$687.1 million). This was equivalent to a trading volume of 778.3 million shares.

Cash flow showed clear signs of focusing on buying the bottom of blue-chip stocks.

The VN30-Index, tracking the 30 biggest stocks on HoSE, declined by 6.27 points, or 0.52 per cent, to 1,200.37 points. Twenty-four ticker symbols in the VN30 basket closed the session lower while six climbed.

Real estate, banking and manufacturing industries dominated the market's trend today. Leading the downturn was Vinhomes (VHM) as shares of the property developer tumbled more than 3 per cent.

It was followed by Vietnam Rubber Group (GVR), Vietinbank (CTG), BIDV (BID), Vingroup (VIC), MBBank (MBB) and Masan Group (MSN). All the stocks lost at least 2.4 per cent.

Many stocks in the securities sector also reported poor performances: SSI Securities Corporation (SSI) fell over 1.7 per cent, Saigon - Hanoi Securities JSC (SHS) plunged 2.72 per cent, VNDirect Securities Corporation (VND) shed nearly 2.5 per cent and VIX Securities JSC (VIX) dropped 3.5 per cent.

On the Hà Nội Stock Exchange (HNX), the HNX-Index also reversed the recovery course to close Tuesday at 222.63 points, down 2.68 points, or 1.19 per cent.

Investors poured nearly VNĐ1.4 trillion into the northern bourse, equal to a trading volume of more than 74 million shares.

On the other hand, foreign investors extended the net selling tendency as they net sold over VNĐ291.9 billion on HoSE. However, they still net bought VNĐ21.62 billion on HNX. — VNS