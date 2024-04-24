MedCart Marketplace Launches OME Outsourcing: Empowering Ecommerce with Expert Virtual Assistant Services
OME Outsourcing is dedicated to providing tailored virtual assistant services focused on enhancing the efficiency and productivity of online retailers.PORT DOUGLAS, QUEENSLAND, AUSTRALIA, April 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MedCart, Australia’s premier medical marketplace, is thrilled to announce the official launch of OME Outsourcing, an innovative virtual assistant services company specializing in ecommerce support.
OME Outsourcing is dedicated to providing tailored virtual assistant services focused on enhancing the efficiency and productivity of online retailers. Our expert virtual assistants are not only trained by MedCart but also equipped to support clients on all major ecommerce platforms, ensuring seamless assistance wherever our clients operate.
"We are proud to be the only outsourcing specialists in Australia operating a successful medical marketplace," said Phil Leahy, Founder and CEO of MedCart. "The positive feedback from our seller community and the demand for scalable professional services that understand online retail were the driving forces behind the formation of OME Outsourcing."
OME Outsourcing, short for Online Market Experts Outsourcing, is designed to empower online retailers by optimising their stores and streamlining operations. By partnering with OME Outsourcing, businesses can enhance productivity, reduce overhead costs, and focus on growing their businesses.
MedCart Australia, launched in late 2020 during the pandemic, now hosts over 100 retail and wholesale partners with 34,000+ medical, health, and pharmacy products. OME Outsourcing extends MedCart's commitment to excellence and customer satisfaction.
For more information about OME Outsourcing and the services we offer, please visit our website.
Philip Leahy
MedCart
+61 410 654 007
phil@medcart.com.au
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn