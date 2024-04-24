TransBoden: A New Solana Memecoin, Successfully Launches $BODENX in a 100% Token Fair Launch

Washington D.C, April 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TransBoden , a new Solana memecoin, has officially launched $BodenX by means of a token fair launch on the Solana Blockchain. Along with a commitment to fairness, transparency, and security, TransBoden introduces a transgender iteration of the beloved Jeo Boden meme that has quickly captured the endearing spirit and frenzied imagination of crypto enthusiasts.





TransBoden performed a fair launch with no presale and no tokens reserved for private teams, kols, or individuals. By releasing 100% of the $BodenX supply to the community, TransBoden went all-in on its commitment to equal opportunity, trust, and integrity.

To further instill confidence into early adopters, memecoin enthusiasts, and freedom activists alike, TransBoden locked its liquidity, a practice that safeguards against any rug pull activities which are seen far too often in the crypto space. TransBoden's fair tokenomics not only reinforce the reliability and stability of $BODENX but also solidify its esteemed position in the competitive landscape of crypto memecoins.

The combination of a fair launch, straightforward tokenomics, memecoin simplicity, and locked liquidity sets TransBoden apart in the cryptocurrency space. As of writing, there is approximately $150,000 of locked liquidity, ensuring traders have ample ability to trade in and out $BodenX with pairs such as $SOL and $USDT on decentralized exchanges such as Jupiter DEX .

$BodenX offers an attractive 1000x opportunity when compared to its counterpart Joe Boden. $BodenX sits at just $0.45 million USD market cap compared to the recently touched $500 million market cap of $Boden meme token as of Tuesday, April 23 2024. BodenX reach an impressive $1.9 million in its first 24 hours of trading before finding stability shortly after the fair launch had concluded at around .0045 USD.

For more information about TransBoden and to join the community, visit www.transboden.com .

About TransBoden

TransBoden is a new Solana memecoin that introduces a transgender version of the popular Jeo Boden character, offering a unique and entertaining twist on cryptocurrency culture. With a focus on fairness, transparency, and security, TransBoden has quickly garnered attention and enthusiasm from crypto enthusiasts worldwide ahead of the 2024 US presidential election.

Social Links

Telegram: https://t.me/tboedy

X: https://twitter.com/transboden

Company Details

Brand: TransBoden

Contact: T Boedy

E-mail: info@transboden.com

Website: https://www.transboden.com

SOURCE: TransBoden