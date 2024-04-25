Produce Now Introduces the Salad Express: Fresh, Healthy Salads on the Go
Wholesome ultra-clean and delicious salads are available now at Elixir Dispensary in Tulsa. Portions from all sales are donated to the Clean Food Initiative.TULSA, OKLAHOMA, USA, April 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Produce Now, a trailblazer in sustainable agriculture, is thrilled to introduce Salad Express – an innovative new way to enjoy fresh, wholesome, and healthy salads. Available now at Elixir Dispensary in Tulsa, the salads come in a beautiful glass mason jar, within a state-of-the-art electronic dispenser that keeps the food at the perfect temperature and humidity, ensuring each serving is fresh and nutritious.
The Salad Express offers a variety of options, catering to all tastes and dietary needs, and is designed for people on the go who do not want to compromise on health or flavor.
Popular choices include the Southwest Salad featuring fresh leafy greens, shredded cheese, black beans, fresh tomatoes, and crisp corn; and the Cobb Salad, loaded with fresh greens, bell peppers, ripe tomatoes, and fresh eggs. Both are highly nutritious and delicious.
Innovative Dispensing for Optimum Freshness
The Salad Express dispenser is a breakthrough in food technology and convenience. Designed with the busy consumer in mind, salads are kept at an ideal temperature and humidity to maintain peak freshness and nutrient retention. Customers can easily select their choice of salad from a user-friendly interface, with each salad packaged to provide a quick, satisfying, and healthy meal.
A Commitment to Health, Wellness, and the Community
Produce Now is on a mission to redefine the concept of freshness by supplying ultra-fresh salads, lettuce, greens, strawberries, and mushrooms to the Tulsa area's grocery stores, restaurants, and direct-to-consumer markets.
Produce Now grows its food in GrowPods – automated climate-controlled indoor farms. These unique systems mark a significant milestone in the quest for sustainable, contaminant-free, high-quality food production.
With a commitment to food purity, GrowPods are designed to operate without pesticides or harmful chemicals, and are shielded from animal runoff and pathogens - ensuring that all produce is of unparalleled quality.
Elixir Dispensary is renowned for its commitment to providing holistic wellness solutions to its patients. By partnering with Produce Now to introduce the Salad Express, Elixir Dispensary continues to diversify its health and wellness offerings, emphasizing the importance of accessible and nutritious food options. The company is proud to now offer its patrons a fast and easy way to maintain a healthy diet even on their busiest days.
A portion of all sales are being donated to the Clean Food Initiative, whose Mission is to provide churches, schools, and food banks with the tools to grow clean food, and to teach and provide future generations the knowledge on how to farm anywhere, at any time of the year, with fewer natural resources. The hope is to give communities a steady supply of hyper-local, ultra-clean food, with a significantly reduced carbon footprint.
For more information about Produce Now, call 888-655-3385 or visit www.producenow.farm.
For more information about Elixir Dispensary, call 918-615-6628 or visit www.elixirdispensary.com.
For more information on the Clean Food Initiative, visit: www.cleanfoodinitiative.com
About Produce Now
Produce Now is a leader in innovative food solutions, dedicated to providing high-quality, nutritious, and convenient food options for people on the go. With a focus on freshness and customer satisfaction, Produce Now continues to explore new ways to make healthy eating easy and accessible for everyone.
About Elixir Dispensary
Located in Tulsa, Oklahoma, Elixir Dispensary is committed to offering a diverse range of products that support health and wellness. From medicinal products to healthy food options like the Salad Express, Elixir aims to be a one-stop-shop for those seeking to improve or maintain their health in natural and effective ways. Visit Elixir Dispensary at: 8035 S Mingo Rd, Tulsa, OK 74133.
About the Clean Food Initiative
The Clean Food Initiative provides hands-on education, enriching the lives of countless young minds. Children learn not only to cultivate organic, sustainable produce but also foster a lifelong appreciation for eco-conscious living. Your support fuels a cycle of learning, growth, and sustainable practices that will continue to flourish within schools and the community at large.
Stephanie Tillman
Produce Now
+1 866-264-2244
info@producenow.farm
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Instagram