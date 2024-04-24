Sulphur Pastilles Market worth $1327 million by 2028 Globally, at a CAGR of 6.3%, says MarketsandMarkets™

Chicago, April 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Sulphur Pastilles Market size was USD 977 million in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 1327 million by 2028 at a CAGR of 6.3% between 2023 and 2028, as per the recent study by MarketsandMarkets™. Sulphur pastilles are small, solid pellets or granules made from elemental sulphur. They are commonly used in agriculture as soil amendments or fertilizers due to their slow-release properties, which provide a steady supply of sulphur to plants over time. Additionally, sulphur pastilles find applications in various industries, including chemical manufacturing, mining, and oil refining. With increasing awareness about environmental sustainability, there's a growing demand for organic and sustainable farming practices. Sulphur pastilles are favoured as a natural and eco-friendly source of sulphur for improving soil fertility and crop yields. Furthermore, sulphur pastilles are a vital feedstock for sulphuric acid production, and they are extensively used in various industries, such as fertilizers, chemicals, and metallurgy. The growing demand for sulphuric acid, particularly in emerging economies, fuels the demand for sulphur pastilles.

List of Key Players in Sulphur Pastilles Market:

Coogee Chemicals (Australia) Martin Midstream Partners LP (US) Swancorp (Australia) Grupa Azoty (Poland) Tiger Sul Products LLC (US) National Est. For Agricultural & Industrial Sulphur (Said Ghodhran Group) (Saudi Arabia) Brimfertt (Hungary) Georgia Gulf Sulphur Corporation (US) Balaji Impex (India) Devco Australia Holdings Pty Ltd (Australia)

Drivers, Opportunities and Challenges in Sulphur Pastilles Market:

Drivers: Shift towards sustainable agriculture Restraint: Limited solubility Opportunity: Opportunity in the expanding industrial applications Challenge: Corrosiveness and flammability issue

Key Findings of the Study:

By type, the sulphur 90% segment is expected to grow faster during the forecast period in terms of volume. By application, the agriculture segment is expected to grow faster during the forecast period in terms of volume. By region, Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the sulphur pastilles market in terms of volume during the forecast period.

The sulphur pastilles market is bifurcated based on type into elemental sulphur content of 90% or 85%. The sulphur content depends on crop management objectives, soil conditions, and specific agronomic needs. 85% of pastilles provide a steady and consistent nutrient supply, whereas 90% offer higher nutrient concentration and potentially faster release. A careful evaluation of these factors can enhance crop productivity and nutrient management. However, due to higher sulphur concentration, sulphur 90% pastilles require lower application rates than sulphur 85% pastilles to achieve the desired sulphur content in the soil. This application efficiency can result in cost savings for farmers and increase the demand for sulphur 90% pastilles in the market.

Based on the process, prilling/palletization holds the largest market share in the sulphur pastilles market. This process produces sulphur pastilles with uniform size and shape, ensuring consistent application and distribution in agricultural fields. Farmers prefer sulphur pastilles with consistent physical characteristics for easy handling and precise application. Furthermore, Prilling/palletization processes typically result in sulphur pastilles with reduced dustiness and improved handling characteristics compared to other production methods. This makes them safer and more convenient to handle during transportation, storage, and application, thus increasing their appeal to farmers and agricultural producers.

Based on application, the agriculture sector accounted for the largest share in 2023 in terms of value. With increasing awareness about environmental sustainability and the adverse effects of synthetic fertilizers, there is a growing trend towards adopting sustainable agricultural practices. Sulphur pastilles, being a natural and eco-friendly source of sulphur, align well with this trend. As farmers and producers transition towards sustainable practices, the demand for sulphur pastilles in agriculture continues to grow.

Based on region, the sulphur pastilles market is categorized into areas, including South America, the Middle East & Africa, Europe, Asia Pacific, and North America. Asia Pacific dominated the sulphur pastilles market in 2023 in terms of value. The Asia Pacific region is characterized by a rapidly expanding agricultural sector driven by population growth, urbanization, and increasing food demand. As agriculture intensifies, there is a greater need for soil amendments and fertilizers, including sulphur pastilles, to enhance crop productivity and ensure food security. Apart from agriculture, the Asia-Pacific region is witnessing rapid chemical manufacturing, mining, and industrial growth. Sulphur pastilles are used as feedstock in various industrial processes, further driving regional demand.

