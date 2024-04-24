Utilization of Food Grade Phosphate to Rise at 8% per year. The Global Food Grade Phosphate Market Value to Surpass US$ 6,685.7 Million by 2034 end | Future Market Insights, Inc.

The consumption of phosphate-based food ingredients in the United States is projected to increase by 5% from 2024 to 2034. Due to enhancements in flavor and texture, the additional phosphate is considered safe and is thus being increasingly promoted in the United States.

NEWARK, Del, April 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global food grade phosphate market was worth around US$ 2,125.3 million in 2019 and has reached up to US$ 3,104.8 million in 2024. The entire market is witnessing opportunities to develop at a promising CAGR of 8% over the next ten years. By 2034, the total industry valuation is set to reach up to US$ 6,685.7 million.



The need for food-grade phosphate production has been fueled by its higher use in bakery foods for texture enhancement, moisture retention, and shelf-life extension. Phosphorus is also used in many carbonated beverages as an acidity control. The increase in consumption of carbonated soft drinks and energy drinks as a result of contemporary consumer trends and taste preferences is aiding the phosphate market's rapid expansion. The market dynamics of food phosphates are also fast changing due to their wide range of applications in the animal feed sector.

Key Takeaways from the Food Grade Phosphate Market Study Report

The United Kingdom food grade phosphate market is poised to advance at a CAGR of 5% through 2034.

Germany is going to increase its supply of food grade phosphates in Europe at a rate of 5.8% per year till 2034.

China and Japan are competing for market domination in Asia with estimated CAGRs of 4.1% and 4.7% respectively for the forecast years.

India presents a very lucrative opportunity for its region with an estimated CAGR of 7% from 2024 to 2034.

In terms of application, food-based phosphate is predicted to have a promising development rate, with a share of 41.8% in 2024, across the bakery sector.



“Rising health awareness and convenience of product acquisition as a result of the expansion of supermarkets and hypermarkets have altered customer purchasing behaviors. With a hectic and dynamic lifestyle, people prefer easy food items, therefore firms are attempting to innovate and employ phosphate in the process to improve the food's quality, flavor, and texture,” says Nandini Roy Choudhury, Client Partner at Future Market Insights.

Competitive Landscape for the Food Grade Phosphate Market Players

The overall market is highly distributed and moderately competitive with enough growth opportunities for the establishment and expansion of business. A drastic rise in the demand for food additives has encouraged the emergence of many new suppliers of phosphate-based food ingredients market supplier.

Recent Developments by the Food Grade Phosphate Industry Participants

In July 2023, the South Korean company CJ FNT, also having manufacturing units in Europe, introduced an alternative to standard phosphates, TasteNrich Hybind. The firm also claims to have struck a delicate balance between natural sourcing and better performance as many traditional phosphate substitutes can be ineffective or tasteless. With a high cooking yield and less purge loss during shelf life, TasteNrich Hybind is now a versatile solution that can be applied to various meat types and processing methods.

In October 2023, Ardelyx, Inc. disclosed that the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved its XPHOZAH® product. It is the first and only phosphate absorption inhibitor, indicated to reduce serum phosphorus in adults with chronic kidney disease (CKD) on dialysis. The organization claims it to be an add-on therapy that has a first-in-class mode of action that inhibits phosphate absorption via its major channel. Ardelyx is a biopharmaceutical company involved in discovering, developing, and commercializing innovative, first-in-class medicines that meet significant unmet medical needs.

Key Segments Covered by Food Grade Phosphate Industry Survey Report

By Source Type:

Sodium Phosphate

Ammonium Phosphate

Calcium Phosphate

Potassium Phosphate

Other Sources



By Application:

Bakery Products

Dairy

Beverages

Meat & Seafood Processing

Other Applications



By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia and Pacific

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

