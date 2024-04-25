Global Sanctuary for Elephants Launches Captive Elephant Welfare Fund, Marking 10-Year Achievement

Once neglected and confined, former circus and zoo elephants now roam in the vast, wild habitats at Elephant Sanctuary Brazil, which provide natural vegetation, exercise, mental stimulation and the dignity of autonomy. Residents at Elephant Sanctuary Brazil have the opportunity to cultivate healthy social bonds with other elephants of the same species, benefiting from the growth, learning and companionship that only a herd can provide.

We’ve seen, firsthand, the depth of recovery that’s possible when elephants are offered safe and healing environments that prioritize their physical, mental, and emotional health.” — Scott Blais

USA, April 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- To commemorate a decade of unparalleled success in elephant rescue, rehabilitation and sanctuary development, the US-based nonprofit, Global Sanctuary for Elephants (GSE), announces the launch of the Captive Elephant Welfare Fund.

This fund, named in honor of GSE’s ongoing dedication to elephant care and wellness, underscores the longevity of the organization’s commitment to improving the lives of captive elephants everywhere. This fund will support sanctuary development and expansion at GSE’s initial project, Elephant Sanctuary Brazil, as well as rescue and relocation efforts, advocacy initiatives, and advisory and training services for elephant facilities and support organizations worldwide.

“As the public becomes more aware of the impacts of elephant exploitation and captivity, we remain incredibly hopeful. We’ve seen, firsthand, the depth of recovery that’s possible when elephants are offered safe and healing environments that prioritize their physical, mental, and emotional health,” said Scott Blais, GSE co-founder. “We believe the Captive Elephant Welfare Fund will play a pivotal role in advancing the implementation of holistic care practices for elephants across the globe.”

Utilizing a research-based approach and over 50 years of combined elephant experience, GSE co-founders Scott Blais and Kat Blais have developed and rigorously upheld standards of care that have transformed the lives of elephants in captivity. Following their successful implementation of a uniquely holistic model of care at Elephant Sanctuary Brazil, GSE has become a trusted resource for other organizations working toward improving elephant welfare. The impact of their world-renowned expertise has reached beyond the United States and Brazil to advisory and advocacy work in other countries such as Argentina, Armenia, Canada, Chile, China, France, Guatemala, Japan, Mexico, Pakistan, Portugal, Thailand and Venezuela.

For more information about the Captive Elephant Welfare Fund and to make a donation, please visit globalelephants.org/captive-elephant-welfare-fund.

About Global Sanctuary for Elephants:

Global Sanctuary for Elephants is a U.S. 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization committed to protecting, rescuing, and providing sanctuary for captive elephants worldwide. At their accredited wild-habitat sanctuary, Elephant Sanctuary Brazil, they deliver unmatched care to elephants rescued from zoos, circuses and other detrimental environments. Their approach is distinguished by their integrative view of elephant welfare, their dedication to ethical treatment through non-dominance training and their commitment to providing elephants with the highest level of autonomy possible.

Global Sanctuary for Elephants is the recipient of the Global Federation of Animal Sanctuaries 2022 Outstanding International Sanctuary Award. They earned a perfect 100 out of 100 score through Charity Navigator and received Candid’s 2023 Platinum Seal of Transparency.