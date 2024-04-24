Governor Newsom Announces Appointments 4.23.24

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today announced the following appointments:

Edina Lemus, of Santa Clarita, has been appointed Administrator of the Veterans Home of California, Lancaster. Lemus has served as a Hospital Administrative Resident II at the California Department of Veterans Affairs since 2021. She served as a Health and Safety Officer for the Veterans Home of California, West Los Angeles from 2018 to 2021 and was a Contract Analyst there from 2016 to 2018. She was an English as a Second Language Teacher at HuDongEnglish from 2013 to 2019. Lemus was a Contract Analyst with the California Employment Training Panel from 2012 to 2016 and served in several positions at the State Compensation Insurance Fund from 2007 to 2011, including Office Services Supervisor, Workers’ Compensation Claims Adjuster and Medical Bill Reviewer. She was a freelance, private English as a Second Language Teacher from 2008 to 2013 and an International English as a Second Language Testing System Examiner with ELS Educational Services Inc. from 2008 to 2009. Lemus earned a Master of Arts degree in Teaching English to Speakers of Other Languages from California State University, Los Angeles and a Master of Arts degree in English to Hungarian Translating and Interpreting from Budapest University of Technology and Economics. Lemus earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in German from California State University, Northridge, a Bachelor of Arts degree in Teaching English as a Foreign Language and Literature from ELTE University and a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Physical Education from ELTE University. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $121,596. Lemus is a Democrat.

Soo Lee Davis, of Sacramento, has been appointed to the Governor’s Military Council. Davis has been an Associate Fiduciary at AD Fiduciary since 2024 and a Consultant with SLDavis Consulting since 2019. Davis has been Vice President of the Center for Human Systems since 2019. She served as a Colonel in the U.S. Army from 1993 to 2019. Davis is a Board Member of the West Point Society of Northern California. She earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Mathematical Sciences from the U.S. Military Academy and a Master of Business Administration degree in Decision Sciences from Indiana University. This position does not require Senate confirmation and there is no compensation. Davis is registered without party preference.

Anissa De La Cruz, of Clovis, has been appointed Warden of Central California Women’s Facility, where she has served as Acting Warden since 2023 and has held several positions since 2016, including Chief Deputy Administrator, Associate Warden and Correctional Captain. She served as a Correctional Lieutenant at Corcoran State Prison from 2012 to 2016. De La Cruz was a Correctional Sergeant at Avenal State Prison from 2008 to 2012 and a Correctional Officer at Wasco State Prison from 2004 to 2008. De La Cruz earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Psychology from California State University, Fresno. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $187,884. De La Cruz is a Republican.

Dawn Clover, of Sacramento, has been appointed Deputy Director of Legislative Affairs at the California Department of Human Resources. She has been a Consultant at the State Senate Committee on Labor, Public Employment and Retirement since 2023. Clover served as Legislative Director for State Assemblymember Freddie Rodriguez from 2020 to 2023. She was a Policy Analyst at the California Department of Consumer Affairs from 2012 to 2020 and Director of Government Relations at the California Cattlemen’s Association from 2009 to 2011. Clover was a Senior Consultant at the State Assembly Committee on Agriculture from 2001 to 2009 and an Associate Consultant for State Assemblymember Dennis Cardoza from 1998 to 2001. Clover earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Government from California State University, Sacramento. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $148,008. Clover is a Democrat.

