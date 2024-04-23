Submit Release
Upper Salmon River Steelhead Fishing Report (04-23-2024)

Hi everyone, this is the Upper Salmon River steelhead fishing report for April 23, 2024. The data included in this report was collected between Monday, April 15 and Sunday, April 21, 2024.

Steelhead angler effort during the past week on the Upper Salmon River was almost exclusively observed above the East Fork Salmon River in location code 19, and the average catch rate remained excellent within this area at six hours per steelhead caught. Very few angler interviews were obtained from downstream of the East Fork Salmon River in location codes 16, 17, and 18, and no anglers reported catching a steelhead from any of those areas.

