EIGHT WOMEN DECLARED AND 94% OF SEATS COMPLETE. A MOTIVATED TURNOUT

Eight women have been declared so far in this Joint Election as 94 per cent of the seats are counted.

In a briefing this morning to members of the media, the Chief Electoral Officer and Commissioner, Jasper Highwood Anisi outlined that current official figures are showing a high voter turnout rate with low rates of informal or rejected votes.

“In general, we see a great motivation to turn up and vote and exercise one’s constitutional right,” said CEO Anisi.

The eight (8) women that have been declared so far in this Joint Election are in the following seats.

Seat Types Constituencies/Wards Parliament Ngella in Central Province Maringe/Kokota in Isabel province Temotu Vatud in Temotu Province Provincial Assemblies Sigana ward in Isabel Nea/Noole ward in Temotu Luaniua ward in Malaita Honiara City Council Cruz Ward Panatina ward.

Figures for turnout are averaging around 80 per cent as results are officially received and verified.

Few constituencies such as Shortlands and South Vella La Vella in Western Province, did not record any rejected votes after the count.

Further information are as follows:

With the parliamentary seats, 94% of seats have been declared – with the latest being the declaration of the Member of Parliament elect for the West Guadalcanal Constituency.

For the Provincial Assembly, 95% of seats have been declared.

For Honiara City Council – all seats (or 100%) have been

CEO Anisi also thanked the over 6000 electoral officials that were recruited for the Joint Election.

“As we near the end of the count, I would like to thank the over 6000 electoral officials who put up their hands to participate and work in this Joint Election. Their work has been tireless to ensure that they are performing their roles with integrity, and to ensure that they strive for accuracy.”

“I also thank civil society and voter information teams, groups representing people with disabilities, women and youth, and the media and other partners.”

Donors and development partners supporting the SIEC in this Joint Election, from the European Union, the Australian Government New Zealand Government, the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and other various partners.

The Solomon Islands Electoral Commission (SIEC) is an independent Constitutional Electoral Management Body that is responsible for voter registration and the conduct of elections at the Parliamentary, Provincial Assemblies, and Honiara City Council levels.

