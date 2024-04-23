McClain to Hold Hearing on Commercial Real Estate Market

WASHINGTON—Subcommittee on Health Care and Financial Services Chairwoman Lisa McClain (R-Mich.) today announced a hearing titled “Health of the Commercial Real Estate Markets and Removing Regulatory Hurdles to Ensure Continued Strength” to examine the state of the commercial real estate market, including how the Biden Administration’s policies and regulations have impacted the market and increased costs and vacancies.

“President Biden’s policies throughout the pandemic have directly harmed American businesses by creating a worker shortage and inflation. Businesses are still struggling to recover from the impact of these policies as they face a mountain of debt and take out a record number of loans to pay rent. These businesses – including medical centers, warehouses, and offices – are crucial to our local economies and communities. We look forward to putting a spotlight on this issue and finding solutions to ensure lasting strength for American businesses ,” said Subcommittee Chairwoman McClain.

WHAT: Hearing titled “Health of the Commercial Real Estate Markets and Removing Regulatory Hurdles to Ensure Continued Strength”

DATE: Thursday, April 30

TIME: 2:00 PM ET

LOCATION: 2154 Rayburn House Office Building

WITNESSES:

Jeffrey DeBoer, President and CEO, The Real Estate Roundtable

Jeffrey Weidell, CEO, NorthMarq

The hearing will be open to the public and press and will be livestreamed online at https://oversight.house.gov/.