Operational Level of War Center of Excellence Ribbon Cutting Ceremony

The ceremony at EWTGPAC, located on Naval Amphibious Base Coronado, marked the official launch of a $5 million renovation project supporting the growing demand for training Reserve Sailors during the MAKO series of exercises, in which 1,200 Reserve sailors participated during the past year.

“This ribbon cutting is a major milestone in our journey to deliver trained, ready Reserve Forces.” said Vice Adm. Mustin. The training at the new facility will provide “real world, relevant training so Fleet Commanders, like Vice Adm. Boyle, can fight and win decisively against even the most advanced adversary.”

In 2020 Mustin issued his initial Navy Reserve Fighting instructions communicating his singular priority: Warfighting Readiness.

“Bottom line, the Navy Reserve exists to contribute to the Navy’s ability to fight and win in armed conflict. And in our business, there is no room for failure, and the margin between winners and losers is razor thin. That is why this Center of Excellence is so important,” Mustin explained.

The MAKO series of exercises grew out of an idea from Retired Rear Adm. Grant Mager, OLW LOE Lead, with the first proof-of-concept version taking place in 2021, and evolving from a single, extended drill weekend evolution to an expansive exercise series.

MAKO exposes Reserve sailors to maritime operations, planning, mission orders, integrated fires, among other skill sets, with the goal of seamlessly integrating Reservists into Fleet Maritime Operations Centers (MOC), and ultimately enhancing the critical depth the Navy requires to win in an era of great power competition.

Twelve iterations of MAKO have been conducted to date, supporting Second, Third, Fourth, Fifth, Sixth, Seventh and Tenth Fleets, as well as US Fleet Forces, Naval Forces Europe and Pacific Fleet.

Vice Adm. Mustin explained, “The Center of Excellence is central to generating forces with a standardized set of skills, maintaining currency and proficiency in the perishable critical qualifications. The realization of this COE ensures the Reserve Force is trained to… provide warfighting capability on day one.”

The renovations are required at EWTGP so as to not interfere with EWTGP’s core mission and to support the growing demand for continued training of Reserve OLW sailors. The funding was utilized for facility upgrades of the HVAC, electrical, and security systems, extensive NCTE (Navy Continuous Training Environment) expansion and for the outfitting of new COE spaces with Live Virtual Constructive (LVC) capabilities. In addition to the $5 million to be spent in FY25, $4 million of annual sustainment and maintenance funding was approved as well.

“This ceremony commemorating the establishment of our first OLW COE is an inflection point in the history of the Navy Reserve. It serves as a reminder that we are today investing in what is required to be and remain an elite warfighting force, laser-focused on warfighting readiness.”

“Our vision and investment will continue to yield dividends for our Navy’s warfighting capability and capacity today and in the future,” said Mustin.

“As we look to the future of the MAKO series exercises and the 1200 Reserve sailors that will walk thru these doors annually, becoming more skilled, more capable and delivering a more lethal Navy Reserve Force,” Mustin continued, “I look forward to sleeping soundly at night knowing our sailors are ready. Ready to stand the watch where and when it matters… adversaries beware. Now - Let’s get busy!”