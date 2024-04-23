SBA Announces 2024 Growth Accelerator Fund Competition Stage One Winners, Up to $3 Million in Prizes Awarded

Competition Opens Doors for Underserved Entrepreneurs in Key Science and Technology Industries

WASHINGTON, April 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Administrator Isabel Casillas Guzman, head of the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) and the voice in President Biden’s Cabinet for America’s more than 33 million small businesses and startups, announced the 2024 Growth Accelerator Fund Competition (GAFC) Stage One winners. Each received $50,000 in prize awards for impactful and inclusive approaches to foster a thriving, collaborative national innovation support ecosystem to advance small business research and development (R&D).

“SBA’s Growth Accelerator Fund Competition Stage One winners join the SBA’s incredible network of entrepreneurial support organizations contributing to America’s innovative startup ecosystem, ensuring the next generation of science and technology-based innovations scale into thriving businesses,” said Administrator Guzman. “In its tenth year of driving our nation’s innovation ecosystem forward, this competition provides a unique opportunity to recognize the critical importance of those who help entrepreneurs from all backgrounds access opportunities to scale and grow. These GAFC winners advance American competitiveness and help us build an innovation economy that works for everyone.”

GAFC Stage One winners are organizations with ecosystem-building activities, including recruitment of new partners and strengthening existing alliances among stakeholders (including public, private, nonprofit, and academic partners), that aligned their submission with one of the following GAFC Theme Areas:

National and Economic Security, including but not limited to:

National Security and Defense

Artificial Intelligence

Microelectronics

Advanced Computing and Software

Quantum Computing

Human-Machine Interfaces

Other Critical and Emerging Technologies





Domestic Manufacturing and Production, including but not limited to:

Advanced Manufacturing R&D

Supply Chain Resiliency

Critical and Resilient Infrastructure

AgTech and Agricultural Innovation

Other Supply Chain, Infrastructure, and Manufacturing Technologies





Sustainability and Biotechnology, including but not limited to:

Energy and Sustainability

Biotechnology

Climate and Environment

Public Health

Renewable Energy Generation and Storage

Electric Vehicles

Blue Economy

Other Climate, Energy, and Life Science Technologies

Stage Two of the competition will offer an additional $50,000 to $150,000 in cash prizes awarded to Growth Accelerator Partnerships to assist entrepreneurs that transition R&D into the marketplace. Stage Two submissions will open in June and be prepared jointly by Stage One winners and ecosystem partners; SBA intends to announce 2024 winners for Stage Two by September.

“This year’s competition amplifies the success of last year’s revamped competition, which catalyzed bonds within the national innovation ecosystem and strengthened ties across local and regional support networks. The prize competition continues to open doors and deepen access to valuable resources and capital for entrepreneurs from undercapitalized and underserved markets by fostering partnerships around key themes and innovation sectors. It is with great enthusiasm that SBA recognizes the 2024 Growth Accelerator Fund Competition’s Stage One winners,” said Bailey DeVries, Associate Administrator for SBA’s Office of Investment and Innovation.

Since its launch in 2014 through 2023, the Growth Accelerator Fund Competition has awarded 427 prizes totaling over $26 million to 314 unique winners across the U.S. and U.S. territories. The 2024 Stage One winners represent 41 U.S. states and territories, including D.C. and Puerto Rico, and 65% are new awardees.

Stage One Winners

National and Economic Security

Ala: The Catalyst Center for Business and Entrepreneurship

Calif.: Starburst Accelerator

Colo. Catalyst Accelerator

Idaho.: Trailhead

Ind.: Central Indiana Corporate Partnership and Indiana Center for Emerging Technologies

La.: Maven Scouts

Md: Rural Autonomous Innovation Network (RAIN), Association of University Research Parks (AURP)

Mich.: BBC Entrepreneurial Training and Consulting*

Miss.: Innovate Mississippi

Mo.: Codefi Foundation on Rural Innovation

Mont.: Early-Stage Montana

Neb.: Invest Nebraska

N.M.: University of New Mexico and NewSpace Nexus

Okla.: Metro Technology Centers

Pa.: The Crenshaw Institute of Applied Science and Technology

Texas: Capital Factory

Va.: Tambourine Innovation Ventures

Domestic Manufacturing and Production

Ariz.: Startup Tucson

Ark.: Endeavor NWA Entrepreneurs

Washington, D.C.: National Disability Institute

Fla.: Florida Institute of Technology and International Business Innovation Association

Hawaii: XLR8HI

Md.: Salisbury University – Rommel Center for Entrepreneurship

Mich.: Michigan Minority Supplier Development Council and BBC Entrepreneurial Training and Consulting*

N.Y.: FuzeHub and Southern Tier High Technology Incubator, Inc.

N.C: RIoT and North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University

N.D.: Grand Farm Research and Education Initiative, Inc.

S.C.: TechConnect

Utah: Utah Advanced Materials Manufacturing Institute

Wash.: 360 Social Impact Studios

Sustainability and Biotechnology

Alaska: Spruce Root, Inc.

Calif.: Los Angeles Cleantech Incubator

Conn.: The Community Foundation-Mission Investments Company

Washington, D.C.: Women in Engineering ProActive Network

Ill.: University of Illinois Research Park, LLC

Maine: Central Maine Growth Council and Gulf of Maine Research Institute

Mass.: SeaAhead, Inc.

Mich.: BBC Entrepreneurial Training and Consulting*

Minn.: RuralWorks Partners, LLC

N.Y.: The Research Foundation for SUNY New Paltz’s School of Business

N.C.: Eva Garland Consulting, LLC

Ohio: Bounce Innovation Hub

Ore.: VertueLab and Oregon Health and Science University

Pa.: University City Science Center

P.R.: CARBONO3 LLC

Tenn.: BioTN Foundation, Inc. and Native American Investment and Capital Alliance

Texas: Health Wildcatters and Impact Hub Houston

Utah: Altitude Lab

Vt.: LaunchVT

Va.: FedTech

W. Va.: U.S. Research Impact Alliance Corp.

Wyo.: University of Wyoming

*SBIR in all three theme areas.

For more information about the Growth Accelerator Fund Competition and how to connect with a Stage Two Growth Accelerator Partnership, please visit SBA Growth Accelerator Fund Competition (americasseedfund.us)

About the U.S. Small Business Administration

The U.S. Small Business Administration helps power the American dream of business ownership. As the only go-to resource and voice for small businesses backed by the strength of the federal government, the SBA empowers entrepreneurs and small business owners with the resources and support they need to start, grow, expand their businesses, or recover from a declared disaster. It delivers services through an extensive network of SBA field offices and partnerships with public and private organizations. To learn more, visit www.sba.gov.

About SBA Office of Investment and Innovation

The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) Office of Investment and Innovation (OII) leads programs that provide the high-growth small business community with access to two things: financial capital and R&D funds to develop commercially viable innovations. Our work is underpinned by public-private partnerships that help small businesses on their trajectory from idea to IPO. Learn more at sba.gov.

