Green Water Labs to Host Community Clean-Up Event in Celebration of Earth Day 2024

SEATTLE, April 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Green Water Labs, the biochemical division of Planted Materials and provider of eco-friendly algae cleaning solutions, today announced its upcoming community clean-up event to be held on Sunday, May 19, 2024. The event aims to foster environmental stewardship and increase awareness of sustainable cleaning practices through the gathering of volunteers.



“We are deeply committed to environmental sustainability and showing how individual efforts can promote a greener future,” said Noah Belkhous, Co-Founder and CEO. “As we celebrate Earth Day this year, we are excited to mobilize, strengthen, and promote our local community of earth advocates.”

The clean-up event will take place at Gas Works Park in Seattle. Volunteers will be divided into groups to span the local area and help remove litter on the walking paths, park area, covered structure area and waterfront, as well as to apply eco-friendly algae cleaning solution Algae Assassin to affected areas of the park.

Individuals, families, local businesses, and community organizations are encouraged to participate by reviewing the information and signing up via the volunteer form on this page .

Event Summary: Green Water Labs Community Clean-up Date: Sunday, May 19, 2024 Time: 10:00am - 2:00pm Location: Gas Works Park 2101 N Northlake Way Seattle, WA 98103 Starting Point: Play structure near covered area

About Green Water Labs

Founded in 2020, Green Water Labs operates with a commitment to environmental preservation through the development of plant-based alternatives to chemicals used in and around homes and businesses. Its sister-company, Planted Materials , characterizes and processes organic waste to create renewable alternatives to petroleum-based materials and chemicals. With nearly a quarter of all greenhouse gasses originating from the manufacturing industry, the company’s mission is to supply eco-friendly, renewable materials to sustainable manufacturers around the world.

Contact:

Natalie Raines

natalie@greenwaterlabs.com

206-818-0626