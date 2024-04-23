Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,793 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 399,715 in the last 365 days.

Green Water Labs to Host Community Clean-Up Event in Celebration of Earth Day 2024

SEATTLE, April 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Green Water Labs, the biochemical division of Planted Materials and provider of eco-friendly algae cleaning solutions, today announced its upcoming community clean-up event to be held on Sunday, May 19, 2024. The event aims to foster environmental stewardship and increase awareness of sustainable cleaning practices through the gathering of volunteers.

“We are deeply committed to environmental sustainability and showing how individual efforts can promote a greener future,” said Noah Belkhous, Co-Founder and CEO. “As we celebrate Earth Day this year, we are excited to mobilize, strengthen, and promote our local community of earth advocates.”

The clean-up event will take place at Gas Works Park in Seattle. Volunteers will be divided into groups to span the local area and help remove litter on the walking paths, park area, covered structure area and waterfront, as well as to apply eco-friendly algae cleaning solution Algae Assassin to affected areas of the park.

Individuals, families, local businesses, and community organizations are encouraged to participate by reviewing the information and signing up via the volunteer form on this page.

Event Summary: Green Water Labs Community Clean-up
Date: Sunday, May 19, 2024
Time: 10:00am - 2:00pm
Location: Gas Works Park
  2101 N Northlake Way
  Seattle, WA 98103
Starting Point: Play structure near covered area
   

About Green Water Labs
Founded in 2020, Green Water Labs operates with a commitment to environmental preservation through the development of plant-based alternatives to chemicals used in and around homes and businesses. Its sister-company, Planted Materials, characterizes and processes organic waste to create renewable alternatives to petroleum-based materials and chemicals. With nearly a quarter of all greenhouse gasses originating from the manufacturing industry, the company’s mission is to supply eco-friendly, renewable materials to sustainable manufacturers around the world.

Contact:
Natalie Raines
natalie@greenwaterlabs.com
206-818-0626


Primary Logo

You just read:

Green Water Labs to Host Community Clean-Up Event in Celebration of Earth Day 2024

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Technology ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more