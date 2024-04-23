ADOT to host free transportation business expo May 7

MESA – The Arizona Department of Transportation and partner agencies will hold a free event from 7 a.m. to noon Tuesday, May 7, at Mesa Convention Center (Building C) to help small businesses and those owned by individuals from socially and economically disadvantaged groups compete for transportation contracts that receive federal funding.

Offered through ADOT’s Disadvantaged Business Enterprise program, the DBE and Small Business Transportation EXPO helps attendees learn about project opportunities, visit exhibit booths, and network with industry professionals and business owners.

Participants will also hear from transportation leaders, including ADOT Deputy Director Teresa Welborn. Other partnering agencies include Maricopa County Department of Transportation (MCDOT), City of Phoenix Street Transportation, City of Phoenix Public Transit, Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport and Valley Metro.

The event will include panel discussions with leaders of local government agencies, owners and prime contractors. Major project updates will also be included.

Although the EXPO is geared toward Disadvantaged Business Enterprises and small businesses, it’s open to all businesses, public agencies, vendors and community partners with an interest in the transportation industry.

For more information and to register, please visit adotdbeexpo.com. For more information on ADOT’s Disadvantaged Business Enterprise program, please visit azdot.gov/dbe.