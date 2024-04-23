Media Advisory: Courts in the Community – Hawaiʻi Supreme Court Holding its First Oral Argument at Kailua High School

MEDIA ADVISORY

April 23, 2024

WHAT: Hawaiʻi Supreme Court Holding its First Oral Argument at Kailua High School

WHO: Chief Justice Mark E. Recktenwald

Associate Justice Sabrina S. McKenna

Associate Justice Todd W. Eddins

Associate Justice Lisa M. Ginoza

Associate Justice Vladimir P. Devens

Hawaii State Bar Association President Jesse Souki (master of ceremonies)

Attorney Mark M. Murakami (moderator)

WHEN: Friday, April 26, 2024, 10 to 11 a.m.

Doors open to the public at 9:30 a.m.

WHERE: Kailua High School Gymnasium

451 Ulumanu Drive

Kailua, Hawaiʻi 96734

More than 300 students from Kailua High School, Kalāheo High School, and Le Jardin Academy will watch the Hawaiʻi Supreme Court hear oral argument in SCWC-21-0000679, STATE OF HAWAI‘I, Respondent/Plaintiff-Appellee, vs. CHARLES TUNG MING YUEN, Petitioner/Defendant-Appellant.

This event is part of the Judiciary’s Courts in the Community program, an outreach initiative that provides students an opportunity to learn more about the Judiciary’s role in government and its function in resolving disputes in our democratic society.

Media desiring to film or photograph the argument should file an Application for Extended Coverage with the Chief Clerks Office. Only one media outlet need apply. The requirement that media pool coverage from one video camera or one still camera will be waived for this case.

Photographing or filming the faces of the students in the audience will not be allowed. The Chief Justice and a few students will be available for on-camera interviews following the oral argument.

Students will also participate in two question-and-answer sessions; one with the attorneys and another with the justices. The question-and-answer sessions will not be open to the media or the public, for the privacy of the students.