Atlantic Canada’s airport security screeners take job action over GardaWorld’s non-payment of wages

HALIFAX, Nova Scotia, April 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Security screeners from 15 airports across Atlantic Canada are taking job action in response to their employer’s non-payment of wages.



The security screeners are members of United Steelworkers union (USW) Locals 5319 and 9342. They are employed by GardaWorld, a multinational corporation which is funded by the federal government through its Crown corporation, the Canadian Air Transport Security Authority (CATSA).

The non-payment of wages began on April 18. The employer then made two consecutive commitments that it would issue the wages due to the workers – first on April 19 and again on April 22.

While a number of the union members have received some monies, there are multiple errors in the amounts, due to the company transferring from electronic pay slips to an application, making it difficult for workers to verify their earnings.

Despite the company’s mishandling of wage payments, the security screeners have continued to show up to work. These individuals continue to be dedicated to the safety and security of the travelling public even though they have not been appropriately compensated for it.

The Steelworkers’ members in the 15 airports have started their job action to send GardaWorld a stern message: pay your workers now! Workers are defying their uniform requirements, such as wearing jeans rather than uniform pants, donning brighter colours and sneakers and not wearing GardaWorld shoulder boards.

Responses from travellers have been positive and encouraging to the security screeners and the workers have expressed their appreciation for such displays of solidarity during their job action.

The job action will continue until all members receive the correct pay for the work they have performed, the union says.

Media contacts:

Mark Arsenault, USW Local 5319 President, president5319@bellaliant.com

Lorei Leigh De Los Reyes, USW Communications, 416-544-6009, ldelosreyes@usw.ca