S.A. Vents Prolific Hip Hop Artist Launches His New Single “LUCID”
EINPresswire.com/ -- The Rap, Hip-Hop and R&B Songwriter, Producer, Recording Engineer, and Artist, S.A. Vents released his new single “LUCID”. The highly anticipated song was released via all digital streaming and download platforms. HBCU’s and mainstream urban radio stations across America have already embraced this young talented performers’ song “LUCID”. Check out the song for your review:
Artist S.A. Vents was born and raised in the highly diverse community of Broward County in South Florida near the Miami music scene. He is a versatile hip hop artist and producer who expresses his life experiences through his music with a unique, smooth, and witty style.
At the age of 8 he was already writing poetry and rhymes. In 2015 S.A. Vents began writing and recording his own music after moving to Atlanta for a brief time.
Over the following 5 years while living in South Florida and working in various studios as an engineer, he developed his eclectic sound which has a mix of old school and new school hip hop elements. In 2023 S.A. Vents reinvented his sound from his home studio based in South Florida to what it is today.
S.A. Vents isn’t new to the music industry, he’s earned his stripes as a seasoned writer, engineer and performer while working many long hours and years helping other artist perfect their sound and musical style.
S.A. Vents draws his writing skills from past experiences. Music is his life, and he shares deep thoughts in the lyrics and melodies of his new single “LUCID”.
S.A. Vents notes,
“I love working with other talented creative people, it brings out creativity and magic seems to take over as we collectively put our ideas together. “LUCID” has special meaning to me as a writer and artist.
S. A. Vents and his marketing and promotion team, KES Music Network out of Chicago, IL are currently scheduling his “LUCID” US TV promotional tour to begin late spring early summer 2024.
For interviews or more information contact: kesmusic@aol.com
CONNECT WITH S.A. Vents:
Instagram: instagram.com/s.a.vents
Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCNiZBGqcfz2tJTTAIGLW_IA
KES Network, LLC: info@kesnetwork.com
Lori Taylor Johnson
