MINSAMA LLC Unveils L3849 Diamond Plate - A Quantum Leap in Thermal Management for Electronics

MINSAMA's L3849 diamond plate excels in thermal management, ready to revolutionize electronics cooling by 2024.

San Jose, CA, April 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MINSAMA LLC, a prominent name in software development and high-tech equipment manufacturing, today announced a remarkable breakthrough in thermal management solutions for the electronics industry with the introduction of the L3849 diamond plate. Boasting unparalleled thermal conductivity, the L3849 diamond plate promises to dramatically enhance heat dissipation in electronic devices, evident in the compelling "before" and "after" thermal images released by the company.

"Our L3849 diamond plate is the best option for addressing heat dissipation challenges faced during the electronics manufacturing process," said Yoshitaka Satō, engineer at MINSAMA. "This advancement is set to transform the industry, allowing for more efficient, powerful, and longer-lasting electronic devices."

Innovative Solution for Heat Dissipation

The diamond plate L3849 showcases thermal conductivity over 6.5 times that of copper, delivering a significant improvement in managing the heat generated by electronic components. The provided thermal images highlight the stark contrast in heat management with the L3849 plate, showing a clear before and after — from high-intensity heat signatures to a cool and stable thermal state.

Ready for Industrial Application

MINSAMA's innovation is not just a laboratory feat; it is ready to be deployed in the field. The large size of the diamond plates allows for coverage of a wide range of applications, serving a substantial portion of the market with the potential to fit matrices up to 400*400 mm.

Overcoming Production Challenges

One of the significant challenges in the production of the diamond plates was the separation into parts, which MINSAMA has effectively solved using matrix support, showcasing the company's commitment to not only innovate but also to make the innovations accessible and usable in real-world applications.

Looking Ahead

The MINSAMA L3849 diamond plate's carbon-based technology is primed for use as both a heat dissipater from chips and a substrate for semiconductors. With plans for mass production to begin by summer 2024, MINSAMA is on the verge of introducing a device that utilizes this efficient method of heat dissipation, poised to lead the next decade in electronics manufacturing.

About MINSAMA

MINSAMA is dedicated to pushing the boundaries of technology through innovative software development and the production of high-tech equipment. The company is committed to bringing forth solutions that address some of the most pressing challenges in the tech industry.

For more information about MINSAMA's transformative thermal management solutions, please visit www.minsama.com.

Contact:

MINSAMA Public Relations

3031 Tisch Way, 110 Plaza West,

San Jose, CA 95128

Email: info@minsama.com

Website: www.minsama.com





