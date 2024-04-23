The verdict is in: Dover reservists are guilty of earning top awards

Published April 18, 2024

By Jeremy Larlee

512th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

In early March 2024, Higher headquarters announced the 512th Airlift Wing Legal Office earned two prestigious awards.

The office earned the 2023 Outstanding Reserve Legal Office of the Year for 4th Air Force and its superintendent Master Sgt. Tamekea Jones earned the 2023 Outstanding Air Reserve Component Senior Noncommissioned Officer Paralegal of the Year.

Jones said she was pleasantly surprised by the win, and she credits her win to being part of a great team.

“It’s pretty cool to be recognized like this,” she said. “I’m passionate about what I do. I love helping people.”

The 512th AW Staff Judge Advocate Lt. Col. Chris Newton said Jones is the heartbeat of his office.

“She cares about the people she works with and about the mission,” he said. “Her devotion to her craft will not rest until the mission is complete, and she goes above and beyond on a daily basis.”

Newton said the office win was due to his team being tight knit and sharing a singular focus on serving their customers.

“We check in on each other outside of the workplace,” he said. “When we’re here, we have a great comraderie in the office. We look forward to getting together and accomplishing the mission. We don’t have any weak links.”

In 2023, the legal office served 40 customers and saved them nearly $10,000 in legal fees. In addition, Jones deployed to Southwest Asia for six months and served nearly 100 additional days supporting the active-duty Air Force at various locations.

“We all have the same goal which is providing great customer service to our clients,” Newton said. “We’re always available to our commanders, first sergeants and Airmen that need our assistance.”