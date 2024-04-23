Submit Release
Ceremony of signing the cooperation documents between Tajikistan and Italy

TAJIKISTAN, April 23 - After the completion of official meetings and negotiations between Tajikistan and Italy, a signing ceremony of new cooperation documents took place in the presence of the President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, and the Prime Minister of the Italian Republic, Mrs. Giorgia Meloni.

In total, 7 new documents were signed following the summit meeting:

- Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Tajikistan and the Government of the Italian Republic on Cooperation in Security Matters;

- Operational Memorandum on Drugs between the Drug Control Agency under the President of the Republic of Tajikistan and the Department of Public Security of the Ministry of the Interior of the Italian Republic;

- Memorandum of Understanding between the Committee for Tourism Development under the Government of the Republic of Tajikistan and the Ministry of Tourism of the Italian Republic on Cooperation in the field of Tourism;

- Executive Programme of the Cultural, Scientific and Technological Cooperation between the Government of the Republic of Tajikistan and the Government of the Italian Republic for 2024-2027;

- Memorandum of Understanding on Cooperation in the field of Sustainable Development between the Committee for Environmental Protection under the Government of the Republic of Tajikistan and the Ministry of Environment and Energy Security of the Italian Republic;

- Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Tajikistan and the Government of the Italian Republic on the Exemption of Visa Requirements for Holders of Diplomatic Passports;

- Programme of Cooperation between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Tajikistan and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the Italian Republic for 2024-2026.

