“And” means “and” in witness dissuasion statute because of Legislature’s “egregious” ambiguity

In People v. Reynoza, the Supreme Court today interprets Penal Code section 136.1, subdivision (b)(2), which makes illegal an attempt to prevent or dissuade a witness from “[c]ausing a complaint . . . to be sought and prosecuted, and assisting in the prosecution thereof.” The second “and” in the statute is read in the conjunctive, not as synonymous with “or,” and that leads to the reversal of the defendant’s conviction for conduct occurring after the complaint in the underlying criminal case had been filed.

"And" means "and" in witness dissuasion statute because of Legislature's "egregious" ambiguity

