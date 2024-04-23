Toll Brothers Arizona Wins 13 MAME Awards for Architecture and Interior Design

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., April 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced the company’s Arizona Division was recognized as the winner of 13 awards in the annual MAME (Major Achievement in Merchandising Excellence) competition.



Sponsored by the Home Builders Association of Central Arizona, the MAME Awards honor the industry’s best in advertising, design, merchandising and sales.

Toll Brothers was selected as the Grand Award winner in the following categories:

“We are honored to once again be recognized with these prestigious awards that set the benchmark for excellence in the home building industry,” said Bob Flaherty, Group President of Toll Brothers in Arizona. “The response we’ve experienced at Sereno Canyon and Sterling Grove has been incredible, and we are so proud to be honored with multiple awards for both of these stunning resort-style communities.”

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 57 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also develops master-planned and golf course communities as well as operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

In 2024, Toll Brothers marked 10 years in a row being named to the Fortune World's Most Admired Companies™ list. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

From Fortune, ©2024 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license.

