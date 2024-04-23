Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,846 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 399,973 in the last 365 days.

Attor­ney Gen­er­al Ken Pax­ton Secures Stay From Texas Supreme Court Paus­ing Har­ris County’s Unlaw­ful ​“Guar­an­teed Income” Program

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton secured a temporary administrative stay from the Supreme Court of Texas (“SCOTX”) ordering Harris County not to distribute any public money through its unlawful “guaranteed income” program for an interim period. 

Attorney General Paxton sued Harris County earlier this month for instituting a “guaranteed income” welfare scheme that violates the Texas Constitution which forbids “any county, city, town or other political corporation or subdivision of the State … to grant public money or thing of value in aid of, or to any individual.” The Harris handout program selected 1,928 residents to receive $500 cash payments for 18 months with “no strings attached.” Recipients are not even required to be U.S. citizens, with various classifications of noncitizens being eligible for the handouts. 

When both the trial court and court of appeals denied Texas’s request for a temporary injunction against the unlawful program, the OAG immediately filed an emergency motion with SCOTX and asked the Court to pause the payments while the lower courts consider the merits of the case. SCOTX ordered Harris County to respond to the Office of the Attorney General’s motion by April 29. 

“I’m pleased the Supreme Court of Texas has blocked Harris County from disbursing these unlawful payments,” said Attorney General Paxton. “I look forward to continuing to defend our Constitution and preventing this egregious misuse of taxpayer money.”

To read the order, click here.

You just read:

Attor­ney Gen­er­al Ken Pax­ton Secures Stay From Texas Supreme Court Paus­ing Har­ris County’s Unlaw­ful ​“Guar­an­teed Income” Program

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more