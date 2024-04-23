Submit Release
Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. Announces First Quarter Financial Results

LOWELL, Mass., April 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: EBTC), parent of Enterprise Bank, announced its financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2024. Net income amounted to $8.5 million, or $0.69 per diluted common share, for the three months ended March 31, 2024, compared to $7.9 million, or $0.64 per diluted share, for the three months ended December 31, 2023 and $10.8 million, or $0.88 per diluted share, for the three months ended March 31, 2023.

Selected financial results at or for the three months ended March 31, 2024, were as follows:

  • The returns on average assets and average equity were 0.75% and 10.47%, respectively.
  • Tax-equivalent net interest margin (non-GAAP) ("net interest margin") was 3.20%.
  • Total loans increased 2.4% compared to December 31, 2023.
  • Total deposits increased 3.2% compared to December 31, 2023.
  • Wealth assets under management and administration amounted to $1.37 billion and increased 4.0% compared to December 31, 2023.

Chief Executive Officer Jack Clancy commented, "The first quarter of 2024 had solid net income with strong loan and deposit growth. Higher deposit costs and the inverted yield curve continued to be a headwind resulting in a net interest margin of 3.20%. We remain well positioned with a strong balance sheet that is centered around a high-quality loan portfolio, a conservative credit and reserve culture and favorable liquidity, core deposit funding and capital." Executive Chairman & Founder George Duncan added, "Despite the higher interest rates, our markets remain economically healthy, and we continue to opportunistically add new loan, deposit and wealth management customers. I was particularly pleased with the 3% growth in total deposits."

Net Interest Income

Net interest income for the three months ended March 31, 2024, amounted to $35.2 million, a decrease of $4.8 million, or 12%, compared to the three months ended March 31, 2023. The decrease was due primarily to an increase in deposit interest expense of $11.3 million which was driven by an increase in the cost of funds and changes in deposit mix, partially offset by an increase in loan interest income of $9.3 million due to loan growth and higher market interest rates.

Net Interest Margin

Three months ended – March 31, 2024, compared to December 31, 2023

Net interest margin was 3.20% for the three months ended March 31, 2024, compared to 3.29% for the three months ended December 31, 2023.

Net interest margin compared to the prior quarter was impacted by the following factors:

  • Average other interest-earning assets decreased $86.1 million, or 50%, while the yield increased 6 basis points.
  • Average loan balances increased $140.2 million, or 4%, and the tax-equivalent yield increased 10 basis points.
  • Average total deposits decreased $45.5 million, or 1%, while the yield increased 18 basis points.
  • Average borrowed funds increased $56.1 million and the yield was 4.38%, an increase of 214 basis points from previously low levels.

Three months ended – March 31, 2024, compared to March 31, 2023

Net interest margin was 3.20% for the three months ended March 31, 2024, compared to 3.76% for the three months ended March 31, 2023.

Net interest margin compared to the prior year quarter was impacted by the following factors:

  • Average other interest-earning assets decreased $112.7 million, or 57%, while the yield increased 97 basis points.
  • Average investment securities decreased $173.7 million, or 19%, and the tax-equivalent yield decreased 8 basis points.
  • Average loan balances increased $407.3 million, or 13%, and the tax-equivalent yield increased 44 basis points.
  • Average total deposits increased $27.3 million, or 1%, and the yield increased 111 basis points.
  • Average borrowed funds increased $60.4 million and the yield was 4.38%, an increase of 281 basis points from previously low levels.

The decrease in net interest margin over the respective periods was due primarily to increases in funding costs, partially offset by increases in loan yields and other interest earning asset yields as well as loan growth. Yields on loans and other interest earning assets were positively impacted by the increases of 525 basis points in the federal funds rate from March 2022 through July 2023. During the current quarter, funding costs were impacted primarily by higher market interest rates, increased competition for deposits and changes in deposit mix as depositors sought higher yielding money market and certificate of deposit products.

Provision for Credit Losses

The provision for credit losses for the three months ended March 31, 2024, amounted to $622 thousand, compared to $2.7 million for the three months ended March 31, 2023. The provision expense for the first quarter of 2024 resulted primarily from growth in the Company's loan portfolio and a $1.6 million increase in reserves on individually evaluated loans, due primarily to the addition of one commercial construction loan which was credit downgraded, partially offset by the impact of an improved economic forecast in our allowance for credit loss ("ACL") model and a decrease in off-balance sheet commitments.

Non-Interest Income

Non-interest income for the three months ended March 31, 2024, amounted to $5.5 million, an increase of $738 thousand, or 16%, compared to the three months ended March 31, 2023. The increase in non-interest income was due primarily to increases in gains on equity securities of $481 thousand, wealth management fees of $263 thousand and income on bank-owned life insurance of $151 thousand.

Non-Interest Expense

Non-interest expense for the three months ended March 31, 2024, amounted to $28.9 million, an increase of $868 thousand, or 3%, compared to the three months ended March 31, 2023. The increase in non-interest expense was due primarily to increases in salaries and benefits expense of $655 thousand and deposit insurance premiums of $184 thousand.

Balance Sheet

Total assets amounted to $4.62 billion at March 31, 2024, compared to $4.47 billion at December 31, 2023, an increase of $158.0 million, or 4%.

Total interest-earning deposits with banks, which consist of overnight and short-term investments, amounted to $106.4 million at March 31, 2024, compared to $19.1 million at December 31, 2023. The increase of $87.2 million was due primarily to increases in deposits and borrowed funds, partially offset by loan growth.

Total investment securities at fair value amounted to $652.0 million at March 31, 2024, compared to $668.2 million at December 31, 2023. The decrease of $16.1 million, or 2%, was largely attributable to principal pay-downs, calls and maturities during the three months ended March 31, 2024. Unrealized losses on debt securities amounted to $105.6 million at March 31, 2024, compared to $102.9 million at December 31, 2023, an increase of $2.8 million, or 3%. At March 31, 2024, management determined that no ACL for available-for-sale securities was necessary.

Total loans amounted to $3.65 billion at March 31, 2024, compared to $3.57 billion at December 31, 2023. The increase of $86.7 million, or 2%, was due primarily to an increase in commercial real estate loans of $94.9 million.

Total deposits amounted to $4.11 billion at March 31, 2024, compared to $3.98 billion at December 31, 2023. The increase of $128.6 million, or 3%, was due primarily to increases in money market and certificate of deposit balances of $66.2 million and $61.1 million, respectively.

Total borrowed funds amounted to $63.2 million at March 31, 2024, compared to $25.8 million at December 31, 2023. The increase of $37.5 million, or 145%, was from an increase in advances used to support the Company's operations.

Total shareholders' equity amounted to $333.4 million at March 31, 2024, compared to $329.1 million at December 31, 2023. The increase of $4.3 million, or 1%, was due primarily to an increase in retained earnings of $5.6 million, partially offset by an increase in the accumulated other comprehensive loss of $2.1 million.

Credit Quality

Selected credit quality metrics at or for the three months ended March 31, 2024, compared to December 31, 2023, were as follows:

  • The ACL for loans amounted to $60.7 million, or 1.66% of total loans, compared to $59.0 million, or 1.65% of total loans.
  • The reserve for unfunded commitments (included in other liabilities) amounted to $5.9 million, compared to $7.1 million.
  • Non-performing loans amounted to $18.5 million, or 0.51% of total loans, compared to $11.4 million, or 0.32% of total loans. The increase in non-performing loans resulted primarily from one individually evaluated commercial construction loan which was credit downgraded and moved to non-accrual in the first quarter of 2024, as noted above.

Annualized net charge-offs to average total loans remained low and amounted to 0.01% for the three months ended March 31, 2024, compared to annualized net recoveries to average total loans of 0.01% for the three months ended March 31, 2023.

Wealth Management

Wealth assets are not carried as assets on the Company's consolidated balance sheets.

Wealth assets under management amounted to $1.11 billion at March 31, 2024, an increase of $27.3 million, or 3%, compared to December 31, 2023.

Wealth assets under administration amounted to $268.1 million at March 31, 2024, an increase of $25.7 million, or 11%, compared to December 31, 2023, resulting primarily from an increase in market values as well as net asset growth.

About Enterprise Bancorp, Inc.

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. is a Massachusetts corporation that conducts substantially all its operations through Enterprise Bank and Trust Company, commonly referred to as Enterprise Bank, and has reported 138 consecutive profitable quarters. Enterprise Bank is principally engaged in the business of attracting deposits from the general public and investing in commercial loans and investment securities. Through Enterprise Bank and its subsidiaries, the Company offers a range of commercial, residential and consumer loan products, deposit products and cash management services, electronic and digital banking options, as well as wealth management, and trust services. The Company's headquarters and Enterprise Bank's main office are located at 222 Merrimack Street in Lowell, Massachusetts. The Company's primary market area is the Northern Middlesex, Northern Essex, and Northern Worcester counties of Massachusetts and the Southern Hillsborough and Southern Rockingham counties in New Hampshire. Enterprise Bank has 27 full-service branches located in the Massachusetts communities of Acton, Andover, Billerica (2), Chelmsford (2), Dracut, Fitchburg, Lawrence, Leominster, Lexington, Lowell (2), Methuen, North Andover, Tewksbury (2), Tyngsborough and Westford and in the New Hampshire communities of Derry, Hudson, Londonderry, Nashua (2), Pelham, Salem and Windham.

Forward-Looking Statements

This earnings release contains statements about future events that constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by references to a future period or periods or by the use of the words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "assume," "will," "should," "could," "plan," and other similar terms or expressions. Forward-looking statements should not be relied on because they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, some of which are beyond the control of the Company. These risks, uncertainties, and other factors may cause the actual results, performance, and achievements of the Company to be materially different from the anticipated future results, performance or achievements expressed in, or implied by, the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause such differences include, but are not limited to, the impact on us and our customers of a decline in general economic conditions and any regulatory responses thereto; potential recession in the United States and our market areas; the impacts related to or resulting from bank failures and any continuation of uncertainty in the banking industry, including the associated impact to the Company and other financial institutions of any regulatory changes or other mitigation efforts taken by government agencies in response thereto; increased competition for deposits and related changes in deposit customer behavior; the impact of changes in market interest rates, whether due to continued elevated interest rates or potential reductions in interest rates and a resulting decline in net interest income; the persistence of the current inflationary pressures, or the resurgence of elevated levels of inflation, changes in market interest rates; the persistence of the current inflationary environment in our market areas and the United States; the uncertain impacts of ongoing quantitative tightening and current and future monetary policies of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System; the effects of declines in housing prices in the United States and our market areas; increases in unemployment rates in the United States and our market areas; declines in commercial real estate values and prices; uncertainty regarding United States fiscal debt and budget matters; cyber incidents or other failures, disruptions or breaches of our operational or security systems or infrastructure, or those of our third-party vendors or other service providers, including as a result of cyber-attacks; severe weather, natural disasters, acts of war or terrorism, geopolitical instability or other external events; competition and market expansion opportunities; changes in non-interest expenditures or in the anticipated benefits of such expenditures; changes in tax laws; the risks related to the development, implementation, use and management of emerging technologies, including artificial intelligence and machine learnings; potential increased regulatory requirements and costs related to the transition and physical impacts of climate change; and current or future litigation, regulatory examinations or other legal and/or regulatory actions. Therefore, the Company can give no assurance that the results contemplated in the forward-looking statements will be realized and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. For more information about these factors, please see our reports filed with or furnished to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), including our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q on file with the SEC, including the sections entitled "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations." Any forward-looking statements contained in this earnings release are made as of the date hereof, and we undertake no duty, and specifically disclaim any duty, to update or revise any such statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

 
ENTERPRISE BANCORP, INC.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(unaudited)
 
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)   March 31,
2024 		  December 31,
2023 		  March 31,
2023
Assets            
Cash and cash equivalents:            
Cash and due from banks   $ 41,443     $ 37,443     $ 42,843  
Interest-earning deposits with banks     106,391       19,149       172,850  
Total cash and cash equivalents     147,834       56,592       215,693  
Investments:            
Debt securities at fair value (amortized cost of $749,561, $763,981 and $923,485, respectively)     643,924       661,113       825,520  
Equity securities at fair value     8,102       7,058       5,375  
Total investment securities at fair value     652,026       668,171       830,895  
Federal Home Loan Bank stock     2,482       2,402       2,343  
Loans held for sale     400       200       362  
Loans:            
Total loans     3,654,322       3,567,631       3,230,156  
Allowance for credit losses     (60,741 )     (58,995 )     (55,002 )
Net loans     3,593,581       3,508,636       3,175,154  
Premises and equipment, net     44,671       44,931       43,821  
Lease right-of-use asset     24,645       24,820       24,751  
Accrued interest receivable     20,501       19,233       18,540  
Deferred income taxes, net     47,903       49,166       44,432  
Bank-owned life insurance     65,878       65,455       64,463  
Prepaid income taxes     5,771       1,589       3,636  
Prepaid expenses and other assets     12,667       19,183       12,150  
Goodwill     5,656       5,656       5,656  
Total assets   $ 4,624,015     $ 4,466,034     $ 4,441,896  
Liabilities and Shareholders'Equity            
Liabilities            
Deposits   $ 4,106,119     $ 3,977,521     $ 4,016,156  
Borrowed funds     63,246       25,768       3,199  
Subordinated debt     59,577       59,498       59,261  
Lease liability     24,303       24,441       24,285  
Accrued expenses and other liabilities     30,945       45,011       25,737  
Accrued interest payable     6,386       4,678       1,940  
Total liabilities     4,290,576       4,136,917       4,130,578  
Commitments and Contingencies            
Shareholders'Equity            
Preferred stock, $0.01 par value per share; 1,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued                  
Common stock, $0.01 par value per share; 40,000,000 shares authorized; 12,376,562, 12,272,674 and 12,222,717 shares issued and outstanding, respectively     124       123       122  
Additional paid-in capital     108,246       107,377       104,621  
Retained earnings     306,943       301,380       282,534  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss     (81,874 )     (79,763 )     (75,959 )
Total shareholders' equity     333,439       329,117       311,318  
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity   $ 4,624,015     $ 4,466,034     $ 4,441,896  


ENTERPRISE BANCORP, INC.
Consolidated Statements of Income
(unaudited)
 
    Three months ended
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)   March 31,
2024 		  December 31,
2023 		  March 31,
2023
Interest and dividend income:            
Other interest-earning assets   $ 1,172     $ 2,350     $ 2,208  
Investment securities     4,034       4,219       5,073  
Loans and loans held for sale     48,817       46,680       39,556  
Total interest and dividend income     54,023       53,249       46,837  
Interest expense:            
Deposits     17,272       15,821       5,987  
Borrowed funds     694       43       12  
Subordinated debt     867       867       867  
Total interest expense     18,833       16,731       6,866  
Net interest income     35,190       36,518       39,971  
Provision for credit losses     622       2,493       2,736  
Net interest income after provision for credit losses     34,568       34,025       37,235  
Non-interest income:            
Wealth management fees     1,850       1,797       1,587  
Deposit and interchange fees     2,069       2,145       2,048  
Income on bank-owned life insurance, net     458       314       307  
Net gains on sales of loans     22             14  
Gains (losses) on equity securities     465       674       (16 )
Other income     631       617       817  
Total non-interest income     5,495       5,547       4,757  
Non-interest expense:            
Salaries and employee benefits     19,176       18,468       18,521  
Occupancy and equipment expenses     2,459       2,283       2,501  
Technology and telecommunications expenses     2,745       2,719       2,675  
Advertising and public relations expenses     743       709       681  
Audit, legal and other professional fees     734       788       640  
Deposit insurance premiums     859       768       675  
Supplies and postage expenses     237       245       255  
Other operating expenses     1,955       2,244       2,092  
Total non-interest expense     28,908       28,224       28,040  
Income before income taxes     11,155       11,348       13,952  
Provision for income taxes     2,648       3,441       3,184  
Net income   $ 8,507     $ 7,907     $ 10,768  
             
Basic earnings per common share   $ 0.69     $ 0.64     $ 0.89  
Diluted earnings per common share   $ 0.69     $ 0.64     $ 0.88  
             
Basic weighted average common shares outstanding     12,292,417       12,261,918       12,155,320  
Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding     12,304,203       12,276,769       12,193,756  


ENTERPRISE BANCORP, INC.
Selected Consolidated Financial Data and Ratios
(unaudited)
 
    At or for the three months ended
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)   March 31,
2024 		  December 31,
2023 		  September 30,
2023 		  June 30,
2023 		  March 31,
2023
Balance Sheet Data                    
Total cash and cash equivalents   $ 147,834     $ 56,592     $ 225,421     $ 258,825     $ 215,693  
Total investment securities at fair value     652,026       668,171       678,932       712,851       830,895  
Total loans     3,654,322       3,567,631       3,404,014       3,345,667       3,230,156  
Allowance for credit losses     (60,741 )     (58,995 )     (57,905 )     (56,899 )     (55,002 )
Total assets     4,624,015       4,466,034       4,482,374       4,502,344       4,441,896  
Total deposits     4,106,119       3,977,521       4,060,403       4,075,598       4,016,156  
Borrowed funds     63,246       25,768       4,290       3,334       3,199  
Subordinated debt     59,577       59,498       59,419       59,340       59,261  
Total shareholders' equity     333,439       329,117       299,699       307,490       311,318  
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity     4,624,015       4,466,034       4,482,374       4,502,344       4,441,896  
                     
Wealth Management                    
Wealth assets under management   $ 1,105,036     $ 1,077,761     $ 984,647     $ 1,009,386     $ 930,714  
Wealth assets under administration   $ 268,074     $ 242,338     $ 211,046     $ 214,116     $ 206,569  
                     
Shareholders' Equity Ratios                    
Book value per common share   $ 26.94     $ 26.82     $ 24.45     $ 25.11     $ 25.47  
Dividends paid per common share   $ 0.24     $ 0.23     $ 0.23     $ 0.23     $ 0.23  
                     
Regulatory Capital Ratios                    
Total capital to risk weighted assets     13.20 %     13.12 %     13.45 %     13.37 %     13.55 %
Tier 1 capital to risk weighted assets(1)     10.43 %     10.34 %     10.61 %     10.52 %     10.64 %
Tier 1 capital to average assets     8.85 %     8.74 %     8.59 %     8.62 %     8.47 %
                     
Credit Quality Data                    
Non-performing loans   $ 18,527     $ 11,414     $ 11,656     $ 7,647     $ 7,532  
Non-performing loans to total loans     0.51 %     0.32 %     0.34 %     0.23 %     0.23 %
Non-performing assets to total assets     0.40 %     0.26 %     0.26 %     0.17 %     0.17 %
ACL for loans to total loans     1.66 %     1.65 %     1.70 %     1.70 %     1.70 %
Net charge-offs (recoveries)   $ 122     $ 15     $ (12 )   $ 146     $ (44 )
                     
Income Statement Data                    
Net interest income   $ 35,190     $ 36,518     $ 38,502     $ 38,093     $ 39,971  
Provision for credit losses     622       2,493       1,752       2,268       2,736  
Total non-interest income     5,495       5,547       4,486       2,819       4,757  
Total non-interest expense     28,908       28,224       28,312       25,623       28,040  
Income before income taxes     11,155       11,348       12,924       13,021       13,952  
Provision for income taxes     2,648       3,441       3,225       3,337       3,184  
Net income   $ 8,507     $ 7,907     $ 9,699     $ 9,684     $ 10,768  
                     
Income Statement Ratios                    
Diluted earnings per common share   $ 0.69     $ 0.64     $ 0.79     $ 0.79     $ 0.88  
Return on average total assets     0.75 %     0.69 %     0.85 %     0.88 %     0.99 %
Return on average shareholders' equity     10.47 %     10.21 %     12.53 %     12.63 %     14.67 %
Net interest margin (tax-equivalent)(2)     3.20 %     3.29 %     3.46 %     3.55 %     3.76 %
(1) Ratio also represents common equity tier 1 capital to risk weighted assets as of the periods presented.
(2) Tax-equivalent net interest margin is net interest income adjusted for the tax-equivalent effect associated with tax-exempt loan and investment income, expressed as a percentage of average interest-earning assets.


ENTERPRISE BANCORP, INC.
Consolidated Loan and Deposit Data
(unaudited)
 
Major classifications of loans at the dates indicated were as follows:
 
(Dollars in thousands)   March 31,
2024 		  December 31,
2023 		  September 30,
2023 		  June 30,
2023 		  March 31,
2023
Commercial real estate   $ 2,159,594     $ 2,064,737     $ 2,032,458     $ 2,009,263     $ 1,929,544  
Commercial and industrial     417,604       430,749       425,334       420,095       423,864  
Commercial construction     583,711       585,113       501,179       487,018       456,735  
Total commercial loans     3,160,909       3,080,599       2,958,971       2,916,376       2,810,143  
                     
Residential mortgages     400,093       393,142       362,514       346,523       335,834  
Home equity loans and lines     85,144       85,375       74,433       74,374       75,809  
Consumer     8,176       8,515       8,096       8,394       8,370  
Total retail loans     493,413       487,032       445,043       429,291       420,013  
Total loans     3,654,322       3,567,631       3,404,014       3,345,667       3,230,156  
                     
ACL for loans     (60,741 )     (58,995 )     (57,905 )     (56,899 )     (55,002 )
Net loans   $ 3,593,581     $ 3,508,636     $ 3,346,109     $ 3,288,768     $ 3,175,154  


Deposits are summarized as follows as of the periods indicated:
 
(Dollars in thousands)   March 31,
2024 		  December 31,
2023 		  September 30,
2023 		  June 30,
2023 		  March 31,
2023
Non-interest checking   $ 1,050,608     $ 1,070,104     $ 1,130,732     $ 1,273,968     $ 1,247,253  
Interest-bearing checking     730,819       697,632       727,817       701,701       641,194  
Savings     273,369       285,770       290,363       310,321       297,790  
Money market     1,469,181       1,402,939       1,434,036       1,373,816       1,454,858  
CDs $250,000 or less     337,367       295,789       262,975       244,114       222,116  
CDs greater than $250,000     244,775       225,287       214,480       171,678       152,945  
Deposits   $ 4,106,119     $ 3,977,521     $ 4,060,403     $ 4,075,598     $ 4,016,156  


ENTERPRISE BANCORP, INC.
Consolidated Average Balance Sheets and Yields (tax-equivalent basis)
(unaudited)
 
The following table presents the Company's average balance sheets, net interest income and average rates for the periods indicated:
 
    Three months ended March 31, 2024   Three Months Ended December 31, 2023   Three months ended March 31, 2023
(Dollars in thousands)   Average
Balance 		  Interest(1)   Average
Yield(1) 		  Average
Balance 		  Interest(1)   Average
Yield(1) 		  Average
Balance 		  Interest(1)   Average
Yield(1)
Assets:                                    
Other interest-earning assets(2)   $ 86,078   $ 1,172   5.48 %   $ 172,167   $ 2,350   5.42 %   $ 198,741   $ 2,208   4.51 %
Investment securities(3) (tax-equivalent)     763,692     4,157   2.18 %     799,093     4,345   2.17 %     937,382     5,300   2.26 %
Loans and loans held for sale(4) (tax-equivalent)     3,608,157     48,960   5.46 %     3,467,945     46,824   5.36 %     3,200,842     39,679   5.02 %
Total interest-earnings assets (tax-equivalent)     4,457,927     54,289   4.89 %     4,439,205     53,519   4.79 %     4,336,965     47,187   4.40 %
Other assets     91,794             78,102             86,580        
Total assets   $ 4,549,721           $ 4,517,307           $ 4,423,545        
                                     
Liabilities and stockholders' equity:                                    
Non-interest checking   $ 1,069,145           $ 1,155,307           $ 1,317,534        
Interest checking, savings and money market     2,418,947     11,356   1.89 %     2,427,089     10,786   1.76 %     2,354,967     4,105   0.71 %
CDs     549,097     5,916   4.33 %     500,286     5,035   3.99 %     337,361     1,882   2.26 %
Total deposits     4,037,189     17,272   1.72 %     4,082,682     15,821   1.54 %     4,009,862     5,987   0.61 %
Borrowed funds     63,627     694   4.38 %     7,572     43   2.24 %     3,206     12   1.57 %
Subordinated debt(5)     59,530     867   5.82 %     59,451     867   5.83 %     59,213     867   5.85 %
Total funding liabilities     4,160,346     18,833   1.82 %     4,149,705     16,731   1.60 %     4,072,281     6,866   0.68 %
Other liabilities     62,500             60,376             53,665        
Total liabilities     4,222,846             4,210,081             4,125,946        
Stockholders' equity     326,875             307,226             297,599        
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity   $ 4,549,721           $ 4,517,307           $ 4,423,545        
                                     
Net interest-rate spread (tax-equivalent)           3.07 %           3.19 %           3.72 %
Net interest income (tax-equivalent)         35,456             36,788             40,321    
Net interest margin (tax-equivalent)           3.20 %           3.29 %           3.76 %
Less tax-equivalent adjustment         266             270             350    
Net interest income       $ 35,190           $ 36,518           $ 39,971    
Net interest margin           3.17 %           3.27 %           3.73 %
(1) Average yields and interest income are presented on a tax-equivalent basis, calculated using a U.S. federal income tax rate of 21% for each period presented, based on tax-equivalent adjustments associated with tax-exempt loans and investments interest income.
(2) Average other interest-earning assets include interest-earning deposits with banks, federal funds sold and FHLB stock.
(3) Average investment securities are presented at average amortized cost.
(4) Average loans and loans held for sale are presented at average amortized cost and include non-accrual loans.
(5) Subordinated debt is net of average deferred debt issuance costs.
 

Contact Info: Joseph R. Lussier, Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer, (978) 656-5578


