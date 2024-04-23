Observation of Lithuania’s forthcoming presidential election regrettably not possible, ODIHR report says

It will not be possible to observe the upcoming elections in Lithuania as the invitation extended to the OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (ODIHR) was made conditional on the exclusion of nationals from certain OSCE states, in breach of the commitments made by all participating States of the OSCE.

ODIHR’s pre-election assessment report on the upcoming elections in Lithuania found that while full confidence was expressed in the electoral process, many of those involved also recognised the value of an independent external assessment to further improve the election system and therefore welcomed ODIHR’s observation of next month’s election.

In the course of the assessment, ODIHR heard concerns about the potential for disinformation and intolerant rhetoric on social networks during the election campaign. The report also found that certain issues merit a more in-depth assessment, including the campaign both online and in the media, the right to stand in elections, the participation of underrepresented groups, including national minorities and disabled voters, and the regulation of campaign finance.

Based on this assessment, ODIHR recommended the sending of an Election Assessment Mission to the 12 May presidential election, but is unable to accept the invitation to observe due to the conditions set down.

The commitment to inviting observers from all other OSCE states to observe national elections is key to the letter and spirit of dialogue on which the OSCE is based, and expressly excluding other participating States from taking part in an observation is contrary to OSCE commitments. While this is deeply regrettable, ODIHR remains in close contact with the authorities, and looks forward to observing in Lithuania again in the future.