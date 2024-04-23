Yellowdig Named on TIME World's Top EdTech Rising Stars of 2024 List

Yellowdig Named "Rising Star" by TIME

TIME has selected only 15 companies globally to be included on this list based on growth and impact.

Being included on this list by TIME is a testament to the power of human connection in education. ” — Shaunak Roy, Founder & CEO of Yellowdig

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Yellowdig has been named on TIME World's Top EdTech Rising Stars of 2024 list. See the list here. The list is comprised of 15 education technology companies that are less than 10 years old and have seen the most significant growth over the past 3 years. Companies from around the world were considered for this list, so it is a great accomplishment to be selected among the top 15.Yellowdig stands out on the list as it is the only company named as a “Rising Star” that is a community-building platform for education. The majority of companies are in the online course space like India-based company Scaler, who tops the list. What differentiates Yellowdig is its unique platform for learner engagement which leads to increased student success in partners no matter their modality - from online MOOCs to traditional in-person colleges and universities.“Being included on this list by TIME is a testament to the power of human connection in education. In a time dominated by AI, learners and educators crave meaningful relationships, which foster the sense of belonging that is necessary for true deep learning to take place,” Shares Shaunak Roy, Founder and CEO of Yellowdig. “We are thrilled to be honored by TIME, and are grateful for all of our wonderful partners who have believed in our mission and product to help us get to where we are today.”How has Yellowdig been able to grow as an education technology company?Yellowdig has proven results for their 180+ partners. Yellowdig measures their success across three outcomes: deeper learning, energized faculty, and student persistence. According to a student and instructor satisfaction report, 95% of instructors felt that Yellowdig engaged their students more in course material. Yellowdig seeks to energize faculty by providing them with deep connections with their students. "I believe I learned more about my students through Yellowdig, which helped me build and strengthen those relationships," explains Danette Grantz, an instructor at Bryan University. "Yellowdig helped me connect on a deeper level with my students."Lastly, the support, content engagement, and sense of belonging obtained from Yellowdig communities lead to better grades and completion rates, as exemplified by a 9% increase in student pass rate with their partner OES.This list is released by TIME in partnership with Statista. TIME is a globally renowned media brand that has been at the forefront of delivering groundbreaking journalism, compelling storytelling, and insightful analysis for nearly a century. With an unparalleled reach and unwavering commitment to excellence, TIME has earned the trust of audiences worldwide as a beacon of credible news and information. Through strategic partnerships and visionary initiatives, such as collaborating with Statista to highlight the World's Top EdTech Companies and the 100 Most Influential Companies, TIME continues to uphold its storied legacy of journalistic integrity.About YellowdigYellowdig, a mission-driven organization, helps build gamified online communities where every voice matters, fostering a sense of belonging and nurturing a more humanized approach to education through modern technology and AI. Yellowdig isn't just about technology; it's about empowering individuals to connect authentically, collaborate meaningfully, and feel a genuine sense of belonging. They strive to amplify engagement by embracing the diverse perspectives that make learning a richer, more fulfilling journey for everyone involved.Yellowdig has impacted over 600,000 learners from 185 academic institutions and has proven to improve student persistence by 8-10%, particularly among the most at-risk populations. This improvement prevents institutions from losing a significant portion of your learners, allowing them to achieve their mission as an educational organization and ensuring those learners can achieve their dreams.

