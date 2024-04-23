AI for Education Summit: Shaping the Future of Teaching and Learning with Generative AI
AI for Education, a leading organization in the field of artificial intelligence and education, is proud to announce its first-ever AI for Education Summit. This groundbreaking virtual event will take place on Saturday, April 27th, 2024, and is completely free to attend. The one-day summit aims to explore the transformative potential of Generative AI (GenAI) in the education sector, bringing together experts, educators, students, and thought leaders to learn, experiment, and innovate with cutting-edge AI technologies.
The AI for Education Summit will follow a unique framework of Learn, Experiment, Innovate, ensuring attendees gain practical knowledge and hands-on experience with GenAI tools. The event will kick off with learning sessions led by GenAI experts, providing participants with the core knowledge and skills needed to harness the power of AI in education. Inspiring stories from students, teachers, and leaders who are pioneering the adoption of GenAI will also be featured.
During the Experiment phase, participants will have the opportunity to roll up their sleeves and dive into practical applications of GenAI in over a dozen virtual rooms. AI for Education has partnered with leading companies and organizations in the AI and education space, including Adobe, MagicSchool AI, Almanack, fobizz, Kyron Learning, Alongside, Inkwire, Brisk Teaching, Coursemojo, SchoolAI, ClassLink, and more. Each virtual room will showcase a free GenAI tool, allowing attendees to interact directly with tool makers and practitioners, gaining valuable insights and hands-on experience.
The summit will conclude with the Innovate portion, featuring thought-provoking EdTalks from visionary leaders who will share their moonshot visions for AI in education. Attendees will learn from an exceptional lineup of speakers, including Dr. Philippa Hardman, Pat Yongpradit, Saanvi Arora, Dr. Sabba Quidwai, Ora Tanner, Mike Yates, Joseph Rosenbaum, MSW, Vriti Saraf, Lance Eaton, Daniel A. López, Alfonso Mendoza Jr., M.Ed., Corey Layne Crouch, Ivan Cestero, Alex Sarlin, and Vera Cubero. The day will end with a design thinking session, empowering participants to develop their own bold next steps with GenAI.
"We are thrilled to host the first AI for Education Summit and bring together a diverse community of educators, students, and AI experts," said Amanda Bickerstaff, CEO and co-founder of AI for Education. "This event is a unique opportunity to explore the potential of Generative AI in education, learn from those at the forefront of this technological revolution, and collectively shape the future of teaching and learning. We believe that by providing hands-on experience and fostering collaboration, we can accelerate the adoption of AI in education and unlock new possibilities for learners and educators alike."
The AI for Education Summit is free to attend, and all registrants will have access to on-demand video recordings and resources from all sessions. For more information or to register, visit: aiforeducation.io/summit
About AI for Education:
AI for Education’s mission is to lead the responsible adoption of AI in the education ecosystem, empowering teachers and ultimately improving student outcomes while preparing them for the future. AI for Education develops and publishes a wealth of free, practical, pioneering resources and works with academic institutions to provide training, develop curriculum, define policy, and implement AI solutions that best fit their specific needs.
