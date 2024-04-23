UMass Lowell AI, Robotics Expert Named AAAS Fellow

04/23/2024

The lifetime honor recognizes Yanco’s “distinguished contributions to the field of human-robot interaction and leadership in the scientific community,” according to the AAAS roster of the year’s honorees. A tradition that dates to 1874, individuals selected as AAAS fellows include inventor Thomas Edison, sociologist W.E.B. DuBois and groundbreaking astronomer Maria Mitchell.

Yanco is among 502 elected fellows in the Class of 2023 representing scientists, engineers and innovators in disciplines that span research, teaching, and technology; administration in academia, industry and government; and excellence in communicating and interpreting science to the public.

“AAAS is proud to recognize the newly elected individuals. This year’s class embodies scientific excellence, fosters trust in science throughout the communities they serve, and leads the next generation of scientists while advancing scientific achievements,” said Sudip S. Parikh, Ph.D., AAAS chief executive officer and executive publisher of the Science family of journals.

The new fellows will be introduced by AAAS at a special event this fall.

“I’m honored to be named an AAAS fellow and to join this group of distinguished researchers in science, especially as the program marks its 150th anniversary,” Yanco said.

Yanco joined UMass Lowell in 2001 and in 2015 was named a Distinguished University Professor, the highest distinction bestowed by UMass Lowell on a faculty member for outstanding teaching, research and service to the university.

Over the past two decades, she has grown UMass Lowell’s stature in robotics, artificial intelligence and assistive technology through her teaching, research and leadership of several university initiatives. In 2013, she founded, and now directs, the New England Robotics Validation and Experimentation Center (NERVE) at UMass Lowell. One of the country’s most advanced robotics testing facilities, the center evaluates the strength, durability, design and functionality of robots being developed by scientists in higher education and industry.

Her various research projects have been funded by National Science Foundation, the National Institute for Standards and Technology, Google and the Army Research Office, among others.

“Dr. Yanco’s election as an AAAS fellow underscores her exceptional contributions to the field of human-robot interaction,” said UMass Lowell Vice Chancellor for Research and Innovation Anne Maglia. “Her innovative research and leadership not only advance science but also greatly enhance our teaching programs, preparing the next generation of scientists to think critically and creatively about the integration of technology and society.”

Yanco was named inaugural head of UMass Lowell’s Richard A. Miner School of Computer and Information Sciences, which launched in 2022 under UMass Lowell’s Kennedy College of Sciences. The school offers bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral programs blending applied and theoretical study of computation. The course of study includes options for a minor in robotics – a curriculum Yanco created – and minors in cybersecurity, data science and bio-cheminfomatics. In partnership with the university’s Division of Graduate, Online and Professional Studies, the school also offers certificates in cybersecurity, systems models, and management and telecommunication.

“Professor Yanco was the ideal choice to lead the Miner School, owing to her visionary approach to computing and robotics. In an increasingly interconnected world filled with technology, her ability to translate her experience and knowledge to students is essential to preparing future generations of computer science professionals, inventors and leaders. We celebrate her selection as an AAAS fellow,” said Kennedy College of Sciences Dean Noureddine Melikechi, professor of physics.