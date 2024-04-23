Submit Release
QCR Holdings, Inc. Announces Net Income of $26.7 Million for the First Quarter of 2024

First Quarter 2024 Highlights

  • Net income of $26.7 million, or $1.58 per diluted share
  • Capital Markets Revenue of $16.5 million
  • Annualized core deposit growth, excluding brokered deposits, of 20.3%
  • Increase in tangible book value (non-GAAP) per share of $1.12, or 10.2% annualized
  • TCE/TA ratio (non-GAAP) improved by 19 basis points to 8.94%

MOLINE, Ill., April 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: QCRH) (the “Company”) today announced quarterly net income of $26.7 million and diluted earnings per share (“EPS”) of $1.58 for the first quarter of 2024, compared to net income of $32.9 million and diluted EPS of $1.95 for the fourth quarter of 2023.

Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) and adjusted diluted EPS (non-GAAP) for the first quarter of 2024 were $26.9 million and $1.59, respectively. For the fourth quarter of 2023, adjusted net income (non-GAAP) was $33.3 million and adjusted diluted EPS (non-GAAP) was $1.97. For the first quarter of 2023, net income and diluted EPS were $27.2 million and $1.60, respectively, and adjusted net income (non-GAAP) and adjusted diluted EPS (non-GAAP) were $28.0 million and $1.65, respectively.

  For the Quarter Ended
  March 31, December 31, March 31,
$ in millions (except per share data) 2024 2023 2023
Net Income $ 26.7   $ 32.9   $ 27.2
Diluted EPS $ 1.58   $ 1.95   $ 1.60
Adjusted Net Income (non-GAAP)* $ 26.9   $ 33.3   $ 28.0
Adjusted Diluted EPS (non-GAAP)* $ 1.59   $ 1.97   $ 1.65
                 

*Adjusted non-GAAP measurements of financial performance exclude non-core and/or nonrecurring income and expense items that management believes are not reflective of the anticipated future operation of the Company’s business. The Company believes these adjusted measurements provide a better comparison for analysis and may provide a better indicator of future performance. See GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliations.

“We delivered strong first quarter results, highlighted by significant fee income and continued growth in both our core deposit and loan balances,” said Larry J. Helling, Chief Executive Officer. “In addition, we continued to benefit from well-managed expenses, improved upon our already excellent asset quality and further strengthened our capital levels.”

“Our bankers grew core deposits significantly during the quarter, adding to our strong and diversified deposit franchise. As a result, our ratio of loans held for investment to deposits improved to 93.6%,” added Mr. Helling.

Net Interest Income of $54.7 million

Net interest income for the first quarter of 2024 totaled $54.7 million, a decrease of $1.0 million from the fourth quarter of 2023. Several non-client factors drove this decrease, including the maturity of $125 million of interest rates caps on the Company’s indexed deposits and the conversion of $65 million of subordinated debt to a higher floating rate, which contributed a combined $1.3 million of additional interest expense. In addition, loan discount accretion decreased by $310 thousand and there was one less day in the quarter which had an impact of approximately $600 thousand decrease in net interest income. However, the Company’s net interest income driven by core activity saw growth of approximately $1.2 million during the first quarter, led by continued expansion in loan and investment yields.

In the first quarter of 2024, net interest margin (“NIM”) was 2.82% and NIM on a tax-equivalent yield (“TEY”) basis (non-GAAP) was 3.25%, down from 2.90% and 3.32% in the prior quarter, respectively. Adjusted NIM TEY (non-GAAP) of 3.24%, was also down 5 basis points from 3.29% in the fourth quarter of 2023.

“Our adjusted NIM, on a tax equivalent yield basis, declined by 5 basis points from the fourth quarter of 2023 to 3.24% and was at the low end of our guidance range,” said Todd A. Gipple, President and Chief Financial Officer. “The decrease resulted primarily from non-client factors which collectively contributed to 7 basis points of NIM dilution. However, we were able to partially offset this non-client impact with core NIM expansion of 2 basis points. Notably, our core NIM expansion was less than expected due to additional shifts in our deposit composition. Looking ahead, considering the forward yield curve and assuming a static funding mix, we anticipate that the expansion in loan and investment yields will generally offset any further increase in our funding costs.”

Strong Noninterest Income Including $16.5 Million of Capital Markets Revenue

Noninterest income for the first quarter of 2024 totaled $26.9 million, down from the record results of $47.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2023. The Company generated $16.5 million of capital markets revenue in the quarter, as compared to the record $37.0 million in the prior quarter. Wealth management revenue was $4.3 million for the quarter, up 16% on an annualized basis from $4.1 million in the prior quarter.

“Our capital markets revenue was $16.5 million in the first quarter as our LIHTC lending and revenue from swap fees continues to benefit from the strong demand for affordable housing,” added Mr. Gipple. “Our LIHTC lending and capital markets revenue pipelines remain healthy.”

Well-Controlled Noninterest Expenses of $50.7 Million

Noninterest expense for the first quarter of 2024 totaled $50.7 million, compared to $60.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2023 and $48.8 million for the first quarter of 2023. The linked-quarter decrease was primarily due to lower incentive-based compensation related to our record fourth quarter and full year performance.

Exceptional Core Deposit Growth and Increased Liquidity

During the first quarter of 2024, the Company’s core deposits, which exclude brokered deposits, increased by $316.2 million, or 20.3% on an annualized basis, to $6.5 billion from $6.2 billion in the fourth quarter of 2023. “The exceptional deposit growth experienced in the first quarter reflects our commitment to expanding our market share with existing clients and establishing new relationships within the communities we serve,” added Mr. Helling.

Total uninsured and uncollateralized deposits remain very low at 20% of total deposits as of the end of the first quarter 2024, as compared to 18% as of the end of the fourth quarter of 2023. The Company increased its liquidity and maintained approximately $3.2 billion of available liquidity sources as of March 31, 2024, which includes $1.3 billion of immediately available liquidity.

Continued Strong Loan Growth

During the first quarter of 2024, the Company’s total loans and leases grew $104.9 million to $6.6 billion, or 6.4% on an annualized basis. During the quarter, the Company designated $275 million of low-income housing tax credit loans as loans held for sale in anticipation of the Company’s next loan securitization.

“Our ongoing strong performance validates our differentiated relationship-based community banking model as well as the underlying economic resiliency across our markets,” added Mr. Helling. “Given our current pipeline and the continued strength of our markets, we are maintaining our loan growth target for the full year 2024 of 8% to 10%, prior to the loan securitizations that we have planned for the year.”

Asset Quality Remains Excellent

Nonperforming assets (“NPAs”) totaled $31.3 million at the end of the first quarter, an 8.5% reduction from $34.2 million at the end of the fourth quarter of 2023. The ratio of NPAs to total assets also improved to 0.36% on March 31, 2024, compared to 0.40% on December 31, 2023. In addition, the Company’s criticized loans and classified loans to total loans and leases on March 31, 2024 improved to 2.75% and 1.07%, respectively, as compared to 2.99% and 1.08%, respectively as of December 31, 2023.

The Company recorded a total provision for credit losses of $3.0 million during the quarter and the allowance for credit losses to total loans held for investment was static quarter over quarter at 1.33%.

Continued Strong Capital Levels

As of March 31, 2024, the Company’s total risk-based capital ratio was 14.30%, the common equity tier 1 ratio was 9.91% and the tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio (“TCE”) (non-GAAP) was 8.94%. By comparison, these respective ratios were 14.29%, 9.67% and 8.75% as of December 31, 2023. The Company remains focused on growing capital and targeting TCE (non-GAAP) in the top quartile of the Company’s peer group.

The Company’s tangible book value per share (non-GAAP) increased by $1.12, or 10.2% annualized, during the fourth quarter. Accumulated other comprehensive income (“AOCI”) decreased $5.4 million during the quarter primarily due to a decrease in the value of the Company’s available for sale securities portfolio and certain derivatives resulting from the change in long-term interest rates. However, the combination of strong earnings and a modest dividend contributed to the improvement in tangible book value per share (non-GAAP).

Conference Call Details

The Company will host an earnings call/webcast tomorrow, April 24, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. Central Time. Dial-in information for the call is toll-free: 888-346-9286 (international 412-317-5253). Participants should request to join the QCR Holdings, Inc. call. The event will be available for replay through May 1, 2024. The replay access information is 877-344-7529 (international 412-317-0088); access code 3766140. A webcast of the teleconference can be accessed on the Company’s News and Events page at www.qcrh.com. An archived version of the webcast will be available at the same location shortly after the live event has ended.

About Us
QCR Holdings, Inc., headquartered in Moline, Illinois, is a relationship-driven, multi-bank holding company serving the Quad Cities, Cedar Rapids, Cedar Valley, Des Moines/Ankeny and Springfield communities through its wholly owned subsidiary banks. The banks provide full-service commercial and consumer banking and trust and wealth management services. Quad City Bank & Trust Company, based in Bettendorf, Iowa, commenced operations in 1994, Cedar Rapids Bank & Trust Company, based in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, commenced operations in 2001, Community State Bank, based in Ankeny, Iowa, was acquired by the Company in 2016, Springfield First Community Bank, based in Springfield, Missouri, was acquired by the Company in 2018, and Guaranty Bank, also based in Springfield, Missouri, was acquired by the Company and merged with Springfield First Community Bank in 2022, with the combined entity operating under the Guaranty Bank name. Additionally, the Company serves the Waterloo/Cedar Falls, Iowa community through Community Bank & Trust, a division of Cedar Rapids Bank & Trust Company. Quad City Bank & Trust Company offers equipment loans and leases to businesses through its wholly owned subsidiary, m2 Equipment Finance, LLC, based in Waukesha, Wisconsin, and also provides correspondent banking services. The Company has 36 locations in Iowa, Missouri, Wisconsin and Illinois. As of March 31, 2024, the Company had $8.6 billion in assets, $6.6 billion in loans and $6.8 billion in deposits. For additional information, please visit the Company’s website at www.qcrh.com.

Special Note Concerning Forward-Looking Statements. This document contains, and future oral and written statements of the Company and its management may contain, forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 with respect to the financial condition, results of operations, plans, objectives, future performance and business of the Company. Forward-looking statements, which may be based upon beliefs, expectations and assumptions of the Company’s management and on information currently available to management, are generally identifiable by the use of words such as “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “bode”, “predict,” “suggest,” “project”, “appear,” “plan,” “intend,” “estimate,” ”annualize,” “may,” “will,” “would,” “could,” “should,” “likely,” “might,” “potential,” “continue,” “annualized,” “target,” “outlook,” as well as the negative forms of those words, or other similar expressions. Additionally, all statements in this document, including forward-looking statements, speak only as of the date they are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any statement in light of new information or future events.

A number of factors, many of which are beyond the ability of the Company to control or predict, could cause actual results to differ materially from those in its forward-looking statements. These factors include, among others, the following: (i) the strength of the local, state, national and international economies(including effects of inflationary pressures and supply chain constraints); (ii) the economic impact of any future terrorist threats and attacks, widespread disease or pandemics, acts of war or other threats thereof (including the ongoing Israeli-Palestinian conflict and the Russian invasion of Ukraine), or other adverse external events that could cause economic deterioration or instability in credit markets, and the response of the local, state and national governments to any such adverse external events; (iii) changes in accounting policies and practices, as may be adopted by state and federal regulatory agencies, the Financial Accounting Standards Board or the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board; (iv) changes in local, state and federal laws, regulations and governmental policies concerning the Company’s general business as a result of the upcoming 2024 presidential election or any changes in response to failures of other banks; (vi) increased competition in the financial services sector, including from non-bank competitors such as credit unions and “fintech” companies, and the inability to attract new customers; (vii) changes in technology and the ability to develop and maintain secure and reliable electronic systems; (viii) unexpected results of acquisitions, which may include failure to realize the anticipated benefits of acquisitions and the possibility that transaction costs may be greater than anticipated; (ix) the loss of key executives or employees; (x) changes in consumer spending; (xi) unexpected outcomes of existing or new litigation involving the Company; (xii) the economic impact of exceptional weather occurrences such as tornadoes, floods and blizzards; (xiii) fluctuations in the value of securities held in our securities portfolio; (xiv) concentrations within our loan portfolio, large loans to certain borrowers, and large deposits from certain clients; (xv) the concentration of large deposits from certain clients who have balances above current Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance limits and may withdraw deposits to diversity their exposure; (xvi) the level of non-performing assets on our balance sheets; (xvii) interruptions involving our information technology and communications systems or third-party servicers; (xviii) breaches or failures of our information security controls or cybersecurity-related incidents, and (xixi) the ability of the Company to manage the risks associated with the foregoing as well as anticipated. These risks and uncertainties should be considered in evaluating forward-looking statements and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. Additional information concerning the Company and its business, including additional factors that could materially affect the Company’s financial results, is included in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Contact:
Todd A. Gipple
President
Chief Financial Officer
(309) 743-7745
tgipple@qcrh.com

QCR Holding, Inc.
Consolidated Financial Highlights
(Unaudited)
           
  As of
  March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31,
    2024     2023     2023     2023     2023  
           
  (dollars in thousands)
           
CONDENSED BALANCE SHEET          
           
Cash and due from banks $ 80,988   $ 97,123   $ 104,265   $ 84,084   $ 64,295  
Federal funds sold and interest-bearing deposits   77,020     140,369     80,650     175,012     253,997  
Securities, net of allowance for credit losses   1,031,861     1,005,528     896,394     882,888     877,446  
Loans receivable held for sale (1)   275,344     2,594     278,893     295,057     140,633  
Loans/leases receivable held for investment   6,372,992     6,540,822     6,327,414     6,084,263     6,049,389  
Allowance for credit losses   (84,470 )   (87,200 )   (87,669 )   (85,797 )   (86,573 )
Intangibles   13,131     13,821     14,537     15,228     15,993  
Goodwill   139,027     139,027     139,027     139,027     138,474  
Derivatives   183,888     188,978     291,295     170,294     130,350  
Other assets   509,768     497,832     495,251     466,617     452,900  
Total assets $ 8,599,549   $ 8,538,894   $ 8,540,057   $ 8,226,673   $ 8,036,904  
           
Total deposits $ 6,806,775   $ 6,514,005   $ 6,494,852   $ 6,606,720   $ 6,501,663  
Total borrowings   489,633     718,295     712,126     418,368     417,480  
Derivatives   211,677     214,098     320,220     195,841     150,401  
Other liabilities   184,122     205,900     184,476     183,055     165,866  
Total stockholders' equity   907,342     886,596     828,383     822,689     801,494  
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 8,599,549   $ 8,538,894   $ 8,540,057   $ 8,226,673   $ 8,036,904  
           
ANALYSIS OF LOAN PORTFOLIO          
Loan/lease mix: (2)          
Commercial and industrial - revolving $ 326,129   $ 325,243   $ 299,588   $ 304,617   $ 307,612  
Commercial and industrial - other   1,374,333     1,390,068     1,381,967     1,308,853     1,322,384  
Commercial and industrial - other - LIHTC   96,276     91,710     105,601     93,700     97,947  
Total commercial and industrial   1,796,738     1,807,021     1,787,156     1,707,170     1,727,943  
Commercial real estate, owner occupied   621,069     607,365     610,618     609,717     616,922  
Commercial real estate, non-owner occupied   1,055,089     1,008,892     955,552     963,814     982,716  
Construction and land development   410,918     477,424     472,695     437,682     448,261  
Construction and land development - LIHTC   738,609     943,101     921,359     870,084     759,924  
Multi-family   296,245     284,721     282,541     280,418     229,370  
Multi-family - LIHTC   1,007,321     711,422     874,439     820,376     740,500  
Direct financing leases   28,089     31,164     34,401     32,937     35,373  
1-4 family real estate   563,358     544,971     539,931     535,405     532,491  
Consumer   130,900     127,335     127,615     121,717     116,522  
Total loans/leases $ 6,648,336   $ 6,543,416   $ 6,606,307   $ 6,379,320   $ 6,190,022  
Less allowance for credit losses   84,470     87,200     87,669     85,797     86,573  
Net loans/leases $ 6,563,866   $ 6,456,216   $ 6,518,638   $ 6,293,523   $ 6,103,449  
           
ANALYSIS OF SECURITIES PORTFOLIO          
Securities mix:          
U.S. government sponsored agency securities $ 14,442   $ 14,973   $ 16,002   $ 18,942   $ 19,320  
Municipal securities   884,469     853,645     764,017     743,608     731,689  
Residential mortgage-backed and related securities   56,071     59,196     57,946     60,958     63,104  
Asset backed securities   14,285     15,423     16,326     17,393     17,967  
Other securities   40,539     41,115     43,272     43,156     46,535  
Trading securities   22,258     22,368     -     -     -  
Total securities (3) $ 1,032,064   $ 1,006,720   $ 897,563   $ 884,057   $ 878,615  
Less allowance for credit losses   203     1,192     1,169     1,169     1,169  
Net securities $ 1,031,861   $ 1,005,528   $ 896,394   $ 882,888   $ 877,446  
           
ANALYSIS OF DEPOSITS          
Deposit mix:          
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits $ 955,167   $ 1,038,689   $ 1,027,791   $ 1,101,605   $ 1,189,858  
Interest-bearing demand deposits   4,714,555     4,338,390     4,416,725     4,374,847     4,033,193  
Time deposits   875,491     851,950     788,692     765,801     679,946  
Brokered deposits   261,562     284,976     261,644     364,467     598,666  
Total deposits $ 6,806,775   $ 6,514,005   $ 6,494,852   $ 6,606,720   $ 6,501,663  
           
ANALYSIS OF BORROWINGS          
Borrowings mix:          
Term FHLB advances $ 135,000   $ 135,000   $ 135,000   $ 135,000   $ 135,000  
Overnight FHLB advances   70,000     300,000     295,000     -     -  
Other short-term borrowings   2,700     1,500     470     1,850     1,100  
Subordinated notes   233,170     233,064     232,958     232,852     232,746  
Junior subordinated debentures   48,763     48,731     48,698     48,666     48,634  
Total borrowings $ 489,633   $ 718,295   $ 712,126   $ 418,368   $ 417,480  
           
(1) Loans with a fair value of $274.8 million, $278.0 million, $291.0 million and $139.2 million have been identified for securitization and are included in LHFS at March 31, 2024, September 30, 2023, June 30, 2023 and March 31, 2023 respectively.
(2) Loan categories with significant LIHTC loan balances have been broken out separately. Total LIHTC balances within the loan/lease portfolio were $1.9 billion at March 31, 2024.
(3) As of March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, trading securities consisted of retained beneficial interests acquired in conjunction with Freddie Mac securitizations completed by the Company in 2023.
           


QCR Holding, Inc.
Consolidated Financial Highlights
(Unaudited)
           
  For the Quarter Ended
  March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31,
    2024     2023     2023     2023   2023  
           
  (dollars in thousands, except per share data)
           
INCOME STATEMENT          
Interest income $ 115,049   $ 112,248   $ 108,568   $ 98,377 $ 94,217  
Interest expense   60,350     56,512     53,313     45,172   37,407  
Net interest income   54,699     55,736     55,255     53,205   56,810  
Provision for credit losses   2,969     5,199     3,806     3,606   3,928  
Net interest income after provision for credit losses $ 51,730   $ 50,537   $ 51,449   $ 49,599 $ 52,882  
           
           
Trust fees $ 3,199   $ 3,084   $ 2,863   $ 2,844 $ 2,906  
Investment advisory and management fees   1,101     1,052     947     986   879  
Deposit service fees   2,022     2,008     2,107     2,034   2,028  
Gains on sales of residential real estate loans, net   382     323     476     500   312  
Gains on sales of government guaranteed portions of loans, net   24     24     -     -   30  
Capital markets revenue   16,457     36,956     15,596     22,490   17,023  
Securities gains (losses), net   -     -     -     12   (463 )
Earnings on bank-owned life insurance   868     832     1,807     838   707  
Debit card fees   1,466     1,561     1,584     1,589   1,466  
Correspondent banking fees   512     465     450     356   391  
Loan related fee income   836     845     800     770   651  
Fair value gain (loss) on derivatives   (163 )   (582 )   (336 )   83   (427 )
Other   154     1,161     299     18   339  
Total noninterest income $ 26,858   $ 47,729   $ 26,593   $ 32,520 $ 25,842  
           
           
Salaries and employee benefits $ 31,860   $ 41,059   $ 32,098   $ 31,459 $ 32,003  
Occupancy and equipment expense   6,514     6,789     6,228     6,100   5,914  
Professional and data processing fees   4,613     4,223     4,456     4,078   3,514  
Post-acquisition compensation, transition and integration costs   -     -     -     -   207  
FDIC insurance, other insurance and regulatory fees   1,945     2,115     1,721     1,927   1,374  
Loan/lease expense   378     834     826     652   556  
Net cost of (income from) and gains/losses on operations of other real estate   (30 )   38     3     -   (67 )
Advertising and marketing   1,483     1,641     1,429     1,735   1,237  
Communication and data connectivity   401     449     478     471   665  
Supplies   275     333     335     281   305  
Bank service charges   568     761     605     621   605  
Correspondent banking expense   305     300     232     221   210  
Intangibles amortization   690     716     691     765   766  
Payment card processing   646     836     733     542   545  
Trust expense   425     413     432     337   214  
Other   617     431     814     538   737  
Total noninterest expense $ 50,690   $ 60,938   $ 51,081   $ 49,727 $ 48,785  
           
Net income before income taxes $ 27,898   $ 37,328   $ 26,961   $ 32,392 $ 29,939  
Federal and state income tax expense   1,172     4,473     1,840     3,967   2,782  
Net income $ 26,726   $ 32,855   $ 25,121   $ 28,425 $ 27,157  
           
Basic EPS $ 1.59   $ 1.96   $ 1.50   $ 1.70 $ 1.62  
Diluted EPS $ 1.58   $ 1.95   $ 1.49   $ 1.69 $ 1.60  
           
           
Weighted average common shares outstanding   16,783,348     16,734,080     16,717,303     16,701,950   16,776,289  
Weighted average common and common equivalent shares outstanding   16,910,675     16,875,952     16,847,951     16,799,527   16,942,132  
           


QCR Holding, Inc.
Consolidated Financial Highlights
(Unaudited)
           
  As of and for the Quarter Ended
  March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31,
    2024     2023     2023     2023     2023  
           
  (dollars in thousands, except per share data)
           
COMMON SHARE DATA          
Common shares outstanding   16,807,056     16,749,254     16,731,646     16,713,853     16,713,775  
Book value per common share (1) $ 53.99   $ 52.93   $ 49.51   $ 49.22   $ 47.95  
Tangible book value per common share (Non-GAAP) (2) $ 44.93   $ 43.81   $ 40.33   $ 39.99   $ 38.71  
Closing stock price $ 60.74   $ 58.39   $ 48.52   $ 41.03   $ 43.91  
Market capitalization $ 1,020,861   $ 977,989   $ 811,819   $ 685,769   $ 733,902  
Market price / book value   112.51 %   100.31 %   98.00 %   83.36 %   91.57 %
Market price / tangible book value   135.18 %   133.29 %   120.30 %   102.59 %   113.43 %
Earnings per common share (basic) LTM (3) $ 6.75   $ 6.78   $ 6.65   $ 6.89   $ 6.06  
Price earnings ratio LTM (3) 9.00 x 8.61 x 7.30 x 5.96 x 7.24 x
TCE / TA (Non-GAAP) (4)   8.94 %   8.75 %   8.05 %   8.28 %   8.21 %
           
           
CONDENSED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY  
Beginning balance $ 886,596   $ 828,383   $ 822,689   $ 801,494   $ 772,724  
Net income   26,726     32,855     25,121     28,425     27,157  
Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax   (5,373 )   25,363     (19,415 )   (6,336 )   9,325  
Common stock cash dividends declared   (1,008 )   (1,004 )   (1,003 )   (1,003 )   (1,010 )
Repurchase and cancellation of shares of common stock as a result of a share repurchase program   -     -     -     (967 )   (7,719 )
Other (5)   401     999     991     1,076     1,017  
Ending balance $ 907,342   $ 886,596   $ 828,383   $ 822,689   $ 801,494  
           
           
REGULATORY CAPITAL RATIOS (6):          
Total risk-based capital ratio   14.30 %   14.29 %   14.48 %   14.64 %   14.64 %
Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio   10.50 %   10.27 %   10.30 %   10.34 %   10.23 %
Tier 1 leverage capital ratio   10.33 %   10.03 %   9.92 %   10.06 %   9.73 %
Common equity tier 1 ratio   9.91 %   9.67 %   9.68 %   9.70 %   9.57 %
           
           
KEY PERFORMANCE RATIOS AND OTHER METRICS          
Return on average assets (annualized)   1.25 %   1.53 %   1.21 %   1.44 %   1.37 %
Return on average total equity (annualized)   11.83 %   15.35 %   11.95 %   13.97 %   13.67 %
Net interest margin   2.82 %   2.90 %   2.89 %   2.93 %   3.18 %
Net interest margin (TEY) (Non-GAAP)(7)   3.25 %   3.32 %   3.31 %   3.29 %   3.52 %
Efficiency ratio (Non-GAAP) (8)   62.15 %   58.90 %   62.41 %   58.01 %   59.02 %
Gross loans/leases held for investment / total assets   74.11 %   76.60 %   74.09 %   73.96 %   75.27 %
Gross loans/leases held for investment / total deposits   93.63 %   100.41 %   97.42 %   92.09 %   93.04 %
Effective tax rate   4.20 %   11.98 %   6.82 %   12.25 %   9.29 %
Full-time equivalent employees (9)   986     996     987     1009     969  
           
           
AVERAGE BALANCES          
Assets $ 8,550,855   $ 8,535,732   $ 8,287,813   $ 7,924,597   $ 7,906,830  
Loans/leases   6,598,614     6,483,572     6,476,512     6,219,980     6,165,115  
Deposits   6,595,453     6,485,154     6,342,339     6,292,481     6,179,644  
Total stockholders' equity   903,371     852,163     837,734     816,882     794,685  
           
(1) Includes accumulated other comprehensive income (loss).        
(2) Includes accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) and excludes intangible assets. See GAAP to Non-GAAP reconciliations.
(3) LTM : Last twelve months.          
(4) TCE / TCA : tangible common equity / total tangible assets. See GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliations.  
(5) Includes mostly common stock issued for options exercised and the employee stock purchase plan, as well as stock-based compensation.
(6) Ratios for the current quarter are subject to change upon final calculation for regulatory filings due after earnings release.
(7) TEY : Tax equivalent yield. See GAAP to Non-GAAP reconciliations.      
(8) See GAAP to Non-GAAP reconciliations.          
(9) The increase in full-time equivalent employees in the second quarter of 2023 and the subsequent decline in the third quarter of 2023 includes 19 summer interns.
           


QCR Holding, Inc.
Consolidated Financial Highlights
(Unaudited)
                       
                       
ANALYSIS OF NET INTEREST INCOME AND MARGIN                      
                       
  For the Quarter Ended
  March 31, 2024   December 31, 2023   March 31, 2023
  Average Balance Interest Earned or Paid Average Yield or Cost   Average Balance Interest Earned or Paid Average Yield or Cost   Average Balance Interest Earned or Paid Average Yield or Cost
                       
  (dollars in thousands)
                       
Fed funds sold $ 19,955 $ 269 5.42 %   $ 18,644 $ 257 5.47 %   $ 19,275 $ 234 4.93 %
Interest-bearing deposits at financial institutions   91,557   1,200 5.27 %     72,439   986 5.40 %     73,584   821 4.53 %
Investment securities - taxable   373,540   4,261 4.55 %     365,686   4,080 4.45 %     332,640   3,366 4.05 %
Investment securities - nontaxable (1)   685,969   9,349 5.45 %     650,069   8,380 5.15 %     619,225   6,791 4.39 %
Restricted investment securities   38,085   674 7.00 %     40,625   670 6.45 %     37,766   513 5.43 %
Loans (1)   6,598,614   107,673 6.56 %     6,483,572   105,830 6.48 %     6,165,115   88,548 5.82 %
Total earning assets (1) $ 7,807,720 $ 123,426 6.35 %   $ 7,631,035 $ 120,203 6.26 %   $ 7,247,605 $ 100,273 5.60 %
                       
Interest-bearing deposits $ 4,529,325 $ 39,072 3.47 %   $ 4,465,279 $ 37,082 3.29 %   $ 4,067,405 $ 23,776 2.37 %
Time deposits   1,107,622   12,345 4.48 %     982,356   10,559 4.26 %     869,912   6,003 2.80 %
Short-term borrowings   1,763   23 5.16 %     1,101   15 5.18 %     7,573   99 5.28 %
Federal Home Loan Bank advances   355,220   4,738 5.28 %     360,000   4,841 5.26 %     296,333   3,521 4.75 %
Subordinated debentures   233,101   3,480 5.97 %     232,994   3,308 5.68 %     232,679   3,311 5.69 %
Junior subordinated debentures   48,742   692 5.62 %     48,710   708 5.68 %     48,613   696 5.72 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities $ 6,275,773 $ 60,350 3.86 %   $ 6,090,440 $ 56,513 3.68 %   $ 5,522,515 $ 37,406 2.74 %
                       
Net interest income (1)   $ 63,076       $ 63,690       $ 62,867  
Net interest margin (2)     2.82 %       2.90 %       3.18 %
Net interest margin (TEY) (Non-GAAP) (1) (2) (3)     3.25 %       3.32 %       3.52 %
Adjusted net interest margin (TEY) (Non-GAAP) (1) (2) (3)     3.24 %       3.29 %       3.47 %
                       
(1) Includes nontaxable securities and loans. Interest earned and yields on nontaxable securities and loans are determined on a tax equivalent basis using a 21% tax rate.
(2) See "Select Financial Data - Subsidiaries" for a breakdown of amortization/accretion included in net interest margin for each period presented.
(3) TEY : Tax equivalent yield. See GAAP to Non-GAAP reconciliations.


QCR Holding, Inc.
Consolidated Financial Highlights
(Unaudited)
           
           
  As of
  March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31,
    2024     2023     2023     2023     2023  
           
  (dollars in thousands, except per share data)
           
ROLLFORWARD OF ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES ON LOANS/LEASES          
Beginning balance $ 87,200   $ 87,669   $ 85,797   $ 86,573   $ 87,706  
Change in ACL for transfer of loans to LHFS   (3,377 )   266     175     (2,277 )   (1,709 )
Credit loss expense   3,736     2,519     3,260     3,313     2,458  
Loans/leases charged off   (3,560 )   (3,354 )   (1,816 )   (1,947 )   (2,275 )
Recoveries on loans/leases previously charged off   471     100     253     135     393  
Ending balance $ 84,470   $ 87,200   $ 87,669   $ 85,797   $ 86,573  
           
           
NONPERFORMING ASSETS          
Nonaccrual loans/leases $ 29,439   $ 32,753   $ 34,568   $ 26,062   $ 22,947  
Accruing loans/leases past due 90 days or more   142     86     -     83     15  
Total nonperforming loans/leases   29,581     32,839     34,568     26,145     22,962  
Other real estate owned   784     1,347     120     -     61  
Other repossessed assets   962     -     -     -     -  
Total nonperforming assets $ 31,327   $ 34,186   $ 34,688   $ 26,145   $ 23,023  
           
           
ASSET QUALITY RATIOS          
Nonperforming assets / total assets   0.36 %   0.40 %   0.41 %   0.32 %   0.29 %
ACL for loans and leases / total loans/leases held for investment   1.33 %   1.33 %   1.39 %   1.41 %   1.43 %
ACL for loans and leases / nonperforming loans/leases   285.55 %   265.54 %   253.61 %   328.16 %   377.03 %
Net charge-offs as a % of average loans/leases   0.05 %   0.05 %   0.02 %   0.03 %   0.03 %
           
           
           
INTERNALLY ASSIGNED RISK RATING (1) (2)          
Special mention $ 111,729   $ 125,308   $ 128,052   $ 117,761   $ 125,170  
Substandard/Classified loans (3)   70,841     70,425     72,550     67,192     74,307  
Doubtful/Classified loans (3)   -     -     -     -     -  
Criticized loans (4) $ 182,570   $ 194,674   $ 200,602   $ 184,953   $ 199,477  
           
Classified loans as a % of total loans/leases   1.07 %   1.08 %   1.10 %   1.05 %   1.20 %
Criticized loans as a % of total loans/leases   2.75 %   2.98 %   3.04 %   2.90 %   3.22 %
           
(1) During the first quarter of 2024, the Company revised the risk rating scale used for credit quality monitoring.
(2) Amounts exclude the government guaranteed portion, if any. The Company assigns internal risk ratings of Pass for the government guaranteed portion.
(3) Classified loans are defined as loans with internally assigned risk ratings of 10 or 11 (7 or 8 prior to January 1, 2024), regardless of performance.
(4) Criticized loans are defined as loans with internally assigned risk ratings of 9, 10, or 11 (6, 7, or 8 prior to January 1, 2024), regardless of performance.
           


QCR Holding, Inc.
Consolidated Financial Highlights
(Unaudited)
             
             
    For the Quarter Ended
    March 31,   December 31,   March 31,
SELECT FINANCIAL DATA - SUBSIDIARIES     2024       2023       2023  
    (dollars in thousands)
             
TOTAL ASSETS            
Quad City Bank and Trust (1)   $ 2,618,727     $ 2,448,957     $ 2,548,473  
m2 Equipment Finance, LLC     350,801       345,682       317,497  
Cedar Rapids Bank and Trust     2,423,936       2,419,146       2,196,560  
Community State Bank     1,445,230       1,426,202       1,286,227  
Guaranty Bank     2,327,985       2,281,296       2,147,776  
             
TOTAL DEPOSITS            
Quad City Bank and Trust (1)   $ 2,161,515     $ 1,878,375     $ 2,173,343  
Cedar Rapids Bank and Trust     1,757,353       1,748,516       1,663,138  
Community State Bank     1,187,926       1,169,921       1,086,531  
Guaranty Bank     1,743,514       1,771,371       1,646,730  
             
TOTAL LOANS & LEASES            
Quad City Bank and Trust (1)   $ 2,046,038     $ 1,983,679     $ 1,872,029  
m2 Equipment Finance, LLC     354,815       350,641       321,495  
Cedar Rapids Bank and Trust     1,680,127       1,698,447       1,637,252  
Community State Bank     1,113,070       1,099,262       994,454  
Guaranty Bank     1,809,101       1,762,027       1,686,287  
             
TOTAL LOANS & LEASES / TOTAL DEPOSITS            
Quad City Bank and Trust (1)     95 %     106 %     86 %
Cedar Rapids Bank and Trust     96 %     97 %     98 %
Community State Bank     94 %     94 %     92 %
Guaranty Bank     104 %     99 %     102 %
             
             
TOTAL LOANS & LEASES / TOTAL ASSETS            
Quad City Bank and Trust (1)     78 %     81 %     73 %
Cedar Rapids Bank and Trust     69 %     70 %     75 %
Community State Bank     77 %     77 %     77 %
Guaranty Bank     78 %     77 %     79 %
             
ACL ON LOANS/LEASES AS A PERCENTAGE OF LOANS/LEASES            
Quad City Bank and Trust (1)     1.40 %     1.48 %     1.41 %
m2 Equipment Finance, LLC     3.75 %     3.80 %     3.13 %
Cedar Rapids Bank and Trust     1.34 %     1.39 %     1.50 %
Community State Bank     1.12 %     1.23 %     1.38 %
Guaranty Bank     1.15 %     1.18 %     1.29 %
             
RETURN ON AVERAGE ASSETS            
Quad City Bank and Trust (1)     0.79 %     0.67 %     1.23 %
Cedar Rapids Bank and Trust     3.09 %     3.78 %     3.07 %
Community State Bank     1.25 %     1.11 %     1.49 %
Guaranty Bank     0.88 %     1.41 %     1.02 %
             
NET INTEREST MARGIN PERCENTAGE (2)            
Quad City Bank and Trust (1)     3.31 %     3.41 %     3.44 %
Cedar Rapids Bank and Trust     3.77 %     3.84 %     4.03 %
Community State Bank     3.75 %     3.74 %     3.99 %
Guaranty Bank (3)     2.98 %     3.07 %     3.49 %
             
ACQUISITION-RELATED AMORTIZATION/ACCRETION INCLUDED IN NET        
INTEREST MARGIN, NET            
Cedar Rapids Bank and Trust   $ -     $ -     $ (8 )
Community State Bank     (1 )     (1 )     71  
Guaranty Bank     396       706       797  
QCR Holdings, Inc. (4)     (32 )     (32 )     (32 )
             
(1) Quad City Bank and Trust amounts include m2 Equipment Finance, LLC, as this entity is wholly-owned and consolidated with the Bank. m2 Equipment Finance, LLC is also presented separately for certain (applicable) measurements.
(2) Includes nontaxable securities and loans. Interest earned and yields on nontaxable securities and loans are determined on a tax equivalent basis using a 21% federal tax rate.
(3) Guaranty Bank's net interest margin percentage includes various purchase accounting adjustments. Excluding those adjustments, net interest margin (Non-GAAP) would have been 2.91% for the quarter ended March 31, 2024, 2.95% for the quarter ended December 31, 2023 and 3.39% for the quarter ended March 31, 2023.
(4) Relates to the trust preferred securities acquired as part of the Guaranty Bank acquisition in 2017 and the Community National Bank acquisition in 2013.
             


QCR Holding, Inc.
Consolidated Financial Highlights
(Unaudited)
                     
    As of
    March 31,   December 31,   September 30,   June 30,   March 31,
GAAP TO NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS     2024       2023       2023       2023       2023  
    (dollars in thousands, except per share data)
TANGIBLE COMMON EQUITY TO TANGIBLE ASSETS RATIO (1)                    
                     
Stockholders' equity (GAAP)   $ 907,342     $ 886,596     $ 828,383     $ 822,689     $ 801,494  
Less: Intangible assets     152,158       152,848       153,564       154,255       154,467  
Tangible common equity (non-GAAP)   $ 755,184     $ 733,748     $ 674,819     $ 668,434     $ 647,027  
                     
Total assets (GAAP)   $ 8,599,549     $ 8,538,894     $ 8,540,057     $ 8,226,673     $ 8,036,904  
Less: Intangible assets     152,158       152,848       153,564       154,255       154,467  
Tangible assets (non-GAAP)   $ 8,447,391     $ 8,386,046     $ 8,386,493     $ 8,072,418     $ 7,882,437  
                     
Tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio (non-GAAP)   8.94 %     8.75 %     8.05 %     8.28 %     8.21 %
                     
(1) This ratio is a non-GAAP financial measure. The Company's management believes that this measurement is important to many investors in the marketplace who are interested in changes period-to-period in common equity. In compliance with applicable rules of the SEC, this non-GAAP measure is reconciled to stockholders' equity and total assets, which are the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.
                     


QCR Holding, Inc.
Consolidated Financial Highlights
(Unaudited)
                     
GAAP TO NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS   For the Quarter Ended
    March 31,   December 31,   September 30,   June 30,   March 31,
ADJUSTED NET INCOME (1)     2024       2023       2023       2023       2023  
    (dollars in thousands, except per share data)
                     
Net income (GAAP)   $ 26,726     $ 32,855     $ 25,121     $ 28,425     $ 27,157  
                     
Less non-core items (post-tax) (2):                    
Income:                    
Securities gains (losses), net     -       -       -       9       (366 )
Fair value gain (loss) on derivatives, net     (129 )     (460 )     (265 )     66       (337 )
Total non-core income (non-GAAP)   $ (129 )   $ (460 )   $ (265 )   $ 75     $ (703 )
                     
Expense:                    
Post-acquisition compensation, transition and integration costs     -       -       -       -       164  
Total non-core expense (non-GAAP)   $ -     $ -     $ -     $ -     $ 164  
                     
Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) (1)   $ 26,855     $ 33,315     $ 25,386     $ 28,350     $ 28,024  
                     
ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE (1)                    
                     
Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) (from above)   $ 26,855     $ 33,315     $ 25,386     $ 28,350     $ 28,024  
                     
Weighted average common shares outstanding     16,783,348       16,734,080       16,717,303       16,701,950       16,776,289  
Weighted average common and common equivalent shares outstanding     16,910,675       16,875,952       16,847,951       16,799,527       16,942,132  
                     
Adjusted earnings per common share (non-GAAP):                    
Basic   $ 1.60     $ 1.99     $ 1.52     $ 1.70     $ 1.67  
Diluted   $ 1.59     $ 1.97     $ 1.51     $ 1.69     $ 1.65  
                     
ADJUSTED RETURN ON AVERAGE ASSETS AND AVERAGE EQUITY (1)                    
                     
Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) (from above)   $ 26,855     $ 33,315     $ 25,386     $ 28,350     $ 28,024  
                     
Average Assets   $ 8,550,855     $ 8,535,732     $ 8,287,813     $ 7,924,597     $ 7,906,830  
                     
Adjusted return on average assets (annualized) (non-GAAP)     1.26 %     1.56 %     1.23 %     1.43 %     1.42 %
Adjusted return on average equity (annualized) (non-GAAP)     11.89 %     15.64 %     12.12 %     13.88 %     14.11 %
                     
NET INTEREST MARGIN (TEY) (3)                    
                     
Net interest income (GAAP)   $ 54,699     $ 55,736     $ 55,255     $ 53,205     $ 56,810  
Plus: Tax equivalent adjustment (4)     8,377       7,954       7,771       6,542       6,057  
Net interest income - tax equivalent (Non-GAAP)   $ 63,076     $ 63,690     $ 63,026     $ 59,747     $ 62,867  
Less: Acquisition accounting net accretion     363       673       539       134       828  
Adjusted net interest income   $ 62,713     $ 63,017     $ 62,487     $ 59,613     $ 62,039  
                     
Average earning assets   $ 7,807,720     $ 7,631,035     $ 7,573,785     $ 7,283,286     $ 7,247,605  
                     
Net interest margin (GAAP)     2.82 %     2.90 %     2.89 %     2.93 %     3.18 %
Net interest margin (TEY) (Non-GAAP)     3.25 %     3.32 %     3.31 %     3.29 %     3.52 %
Adjusted net interest margin (TEY) (Non-GAAP)     3.24 %     3.29 %     3.28 %     3.28 %     3.47 %
                     
EFFICIENCY RATIO (5)                    
                     
Noninterest expense (GAAP)   $ 50,690     $ 60,938     $ 51,081     $ 49,727     $ 48,785  
                     
Net interest income (GAAP)   $ 54,699     $ 55,736     $ 55,255     $ 53,205     $ 56,810  
Noninterest income (GAAP)     26,858       47,729       26,593       32,520       25,842  
Total income   $ 81,557     $ 103,465     $ 81,848     $ 85,725     $ 82,652  
                     
Efficiency ratio (noninterest expense/total income) (Non-GAAP)     62.15 %     58.90 %     62.41 %     58.01 %     59.02 %
                     
(1) Adjusted net income, adjusted earnings per common share, adjusted return on average assets and average equity are non-GAAP financial measures. The Company's management believes that these measurements are important to investors as they exclude non-In compliance with applicable rules of the SEC, these non-GAAP measures are reconciled to net income, which is the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.core or non-recurring income and expense items, therefore, they provide a more realistic run-rate for future periods.
(2) Non-core or nonrecurring items (post-tax) are calculated using an estimated effective federal tax rate of 21%.            
(3) Interest earned and yields on nontaxable securities and loans are determined on a tax equivalent basis using a 21% effective federal tax rate.    
(4) Net interest margin (TEY) is a non-GAAP financial measure. The Company's management utilizes this measurement to take into account the tax benefit associated with certain loans and securities. It is also standard industry practice to measure net interest margin using tax-equivalent measures. In compliance with applicable rules of the SEC, this non-GAAP measure is reconciled to net interest income, which is the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure. In addition, the Company calculates net interest margin without the impact of acquisition accounting net accretion as this can fluctuate and it's difficult to provide a more realistic run-rate for future periods.
(5) Efficiency ratio is a non-GAAP measure. The Company's management utilizes this ratio to compare to industry peers. The ratio is used to calculate overhead as a percentage of revenue. In compliance with the applicable rules of the SEC, this non-GAAP measure is reconciled to noninterest expense, net interest income and noninterest income, which are the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.
                     

