Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,856 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 400,003 in the last 365 days.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. Announces First Quarter Fiscal 2024 Earnings Release and Conference Call Date

EMERYVILLE, Calif., April 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: GO) (“Grocery Outlet”) today announced that its financial results for the first quarter of fiscal 2024 will be released after the market close on Tuesday, May 7, 2024. The company will host a conference call at 4:30pm ET (1:30pm PT) to discuss the results.

Investors and analysts interested in joining the call are invited to dial (877) 407-9208 approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the call. A live audio webcast of the conference call will be available online at https://investors.groceryoutlet.com.

A taped replay of the conference call will be available within two hours of the conclusion of the call and can be accessed online or by dialing (844) 512-2921 and entering access code 13744381. The replay will be available for approximately two weeks after the call.

About Grocery Outlet
Based in Emeryville, California, Grocery Outlet is a high-growth, extreme value retailer of quality, name-brand consumables and fresh products sold through a network of independently operated stores. Grocery Outlet has more than 470 stores in California, Washington, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Idaho, Nevada, Maryland, New Jersey and Ohio. Grocery Outlet also owns United Grocery Outlet, a closeout grocery retailer with 41 stores in Tennessee, North Carolina, Georgia, Alabama, Kentucky, and Virginia.


INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACT:
Christine Chen
(510) 877-3192
cchen@cfgo.com

John Rouleau
(203) 682-4810
John.Rouleau@icrinc.com

MEDIA CONTACT:
Alejandro Alvarez Correa
(510) 346-5532
aalvarezcorrea@cfgo.com

Primary Logo

You just read:

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. Announces First Quarter Fiscal 2024 Earnings Release and Conference Call Date

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more