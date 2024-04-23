Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. Announces First Quarter Fiscal 2024 Earnings Release and Conference Call Date

EMERYVILLE, Calif., April 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: GO) (“Grocery Outlet”) today announced that its financial results for the first quarter of fiscal 2024 will be released after the market close on Tuesday, May 7, 2024. The company will host a conference call at 4:30pm ET (1:30pm PT) to discuss the results.



Investors and analysts interested in joining the call are invited to dial (877) 407-9208 approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the call. A live audio webcast of the conference call will be available online at https://investors.groceryoutlet.com.

A taped replay of the conference call will be available within two hours of the conclusion of the call and can be accessed online or by dialing (844) 512-2921 and entering access code 13744381. The replay will be available for approximately two weeks after the call.

About Grocery Outlet

Based in Emeryville, California, Grocery Outlet is a high-growth, extreme value retailer of quality, name-brand consumables and fresh products sold through a network of independently operated stores. Grocery Outlet has more than 470 stores in California, Washington, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Idaho, Nevada, Maryland, New Jersey and Ohio. Grocery Outlet also owns United Grocery Outlet, a closeout grocery retailer with 41 stores in Tennessee, North Carolina, Georgia, Alabama, Kentucky, and Virginia.

