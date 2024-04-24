DIVERSIFIED RESTAURANT GROUP CELEBRATES A NEWLY MODERNIZED RESTAURANT IN KANSAS CITY, MO
KANSAS CITY, MO, USA, April 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Diversified Restaurant Group, one of the largest Taco Bell franchisees, is celebrating the grand re-opening of its newly remodeled location in Kansas City, MO. The Taco Bell, located at 6350 North Lucerne Avenue, boasts digital enhancements and an elevated Taco Bell design. Guests can come see the modernized Taco Bell at the grand re-opening ribbon cutting on Friday, April 26th at 3 pm CT and enjoy complimentary food, drinks, and exclusive Taco Bell swag.
“We are thrilled to provide the same unmatched customer service in a new, polished environment our guests will love to dine in,” said Kara Ramirez, VP of Ops for DRG Kansas City. “Customers can expect a more convenient and enjoyable ordering process using the new digital service features.”
The new features include a remodeled lobby, three kiosks, and inside digital menu boards. The Taco Bell offers the brand’s classic favorites and newly released items, including the new Cantina Chicken Menu.
Guests who attend the grand re-opening event from 3 to 4 pm, will receive a Taco Bell branded cup and a pair of sunglasses perfect for the warm weather ahead while supplies last. Additionally, guests attending the opening can enjoy $1 regular drinks and freezes.
To streamline your Taco Bell experience, download the Taco Bell app from the App Store or Google Play at https://www.tacobell.com/mobile-app or order from your favorite delivery provider – DoorDash, Uber Eats, or Grubhub. For more insights into Diversified Restaurant Group, visit www.drgfood.com.
About Diversified Restaurant Group
Diversified Restaurant Group is a restaurant business comprised of owners and operators working to innovate and grow with quick service and fast casual brands across the country. What started as a limited partnership in a 30-unit Taco Bell franchise in 2012, has since grown into a 350+ unit, multi-brand QSR operation with restaurants in Nevada, California, Kansas, Missouri and Alaska.
Brianne Barbakoff
