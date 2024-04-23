AHLA's Complexities of AI in Healthcare

As artificial intelligence (AI) is increasingly utilized by the health care industry, new challenges are emerging for advisors now considering the implications of a wide variety of applications. AHLA will be holding a one-day in-person program to explore the complexities of AI in health care.

On Friday, Adam Greene will join the panel, "Navigating Privacy Challenges When Using Health Data to Develop AI." This session will explore how to navigate HIPAA, the Confidentiality of Substance Use Disorder Patient Records Rule at 42 C.F.R. Part 2, state general privacy laws, new state consumer health data laws (like Washington's My Health My Data Act), and state laws governing specific conditions and treatments when seeking to use and disclose health data to develop AI. Topics will include: