Goelzer Industries President, Paul Goelzer, Jr., Named Executive of the Year by PIA Mid-America

GRAND PRAIRIE, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In an exciting announcement at the annual awards ceremony, Paul Goelzer, Jr., President of Goelzer Industries, has been awarded the prestigious 'Executive of the Year' by the Printing and Imaging Association of Mid-America. This accolade is bestowed upon leaders who have demonstrated exceptional innovation, leadership, and impact in the printing and imaging sector.

Paul Goelzer, Jr. has been instrumental in spearheading initiatives that have cultivated substantial growth and technological advancements at Goelzer Industries. Under his leadership, the company has seen remarkable enhancements in production efficiency and significant improvements in employee relations and industry standards.

This year’s honor highlights Paul’s commitment to excellence and his ability to inspire those around him. The 'Executive of the Year’ award is uniquely awarded by a panel of five previous recipients, underscoring the respect and admiration that Paul commands within the industry.

“While touring Goelzer Industries, it becomes evident that Paul has cultivated a culture of excellence. This foundation not only attracts long-term customers but also ensures their loyalty year after year” says Janie Morris, Director for PIA Mid-America. “Central to Paul’s leadership is a culture of excellence, emphasizing personal development, mutual care, teamwork and a commitment to quality.”

Paul’s strategic initiatives have focused on enhancing Goelzer Industries' technological prowess, ensuring that it remains at the forefront of the envelope manufacturing industry. This month, the company installed its W+D 628 web flexo printer, is testament to his vision for innovation and continued growth. His efforts have significantly contributed to Goelzer Industries’ reputation as a leader in the market's high-quality, reliable product delivery.

The ceremony, attended by industry leaders and peers, celebrated Paul’s achievements and reflected Goelzer Industries’ stature as an innovator in the field.

About Goelzer Industries

Founded in 1985, Goelzer Industries is recognized as one of the premier custom envelope manufacturers in the United States. Known for its dedication to quality and innovation, Goelzer Industries offers a wide range of envelope design and production services, meeting diverse customer needs with precision and reliability. Continuously pushing the boundaries of technology and service in the envelope manufacturing industry, Goelzer Industries stands as a pillar of excellence and innovation.

About PIA MidAmerica

PIA MidAmerica (Printing & Imaging Association of MidAmerica) is a graphic arts/print and packaging trade association serving a diverse group of firms in Kansas, Oklahoma, Texas, and Western Missouri. The Association provides a variety of corporate and employee benefits to nearly 500 companies and their 13,000+ employees. PIA MidAmerica supports members through advocacy, education, research, technical information, and cost-saving resources.

