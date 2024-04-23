Wind Harvest Surpasses $500K Milestone on Netcapital, Offers Limited-Time Discounted Shares

Davis, California, April 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wind Harvest, a leading innovator in renewable energy technology, has achieved a significant fundraising milestone, surpassing $500,000 on the investment platform Netcapital. Interested investors now have less than one week to capitalize on discounted shares before this opportunity closes.

Wind Harvest's mission is to revolutionize renewable energy production by harnessing turbulent wind resources with their patented vertical axis wind turbine technology. By doubling the output from existing wind farms and tapping into previously untapped wind resources, Wind Harvest is driving towards a more sustainable future.

"We are thrilled to see the overwhelming support from investors who share our vision for a cleaner, greener planet," said Kevin Wolf, CEO of Wind Harvest. "With over $500,000 raised, Wind Harvest is well-positioned to accelerate our technology development and expand our impact on renewable energy production."

Since its inception, Wind Harvest has gained significant traction in commercializing the first vertical axis wind turbine for installation under tall turbines in wind farms. The company's innovative approach to wind energy has garnered attention for its potential to address key challenges facing traditional wind farms, including maximizing energy output of the windiest land in a region, and reducing the need to convert new land into wind farms.

The market opportunity for Wind Harvest's technology is substantial, with the global demand for renewable energy solutions continuing to rise. By “harvesting” a presently unusable renewable energy resource, Wind Harvest’s technology and patents are poised to make a significant impact on combating climate change.

Interested investors need to act swiftly, as the opportunity to secure discounted shares in Wind Harvest will be closing soon. Join us in shaping a cleaner, more sustainable future by investing in Wind Harvest today.

For more information or to invest, visit https://netcapital.com/companies/windharvest





Jen Hoover

Investor Relations

Wind Harvest

530-270-9136

jhoover@windharvest.com

Jen Hoover Investor Relations Wind Harvest 530-270-9136 jhoover@windharvest.com