Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,883 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 400,005 in the last 365 days.

First Community Bankshares, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2024 Results and Quarterly Cash Dividend

BLUEFIELD, Va., April 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: FCBC) (www.firstcommunitybank.com) (the “Company”) today reported its unaudited results of operations and other financial information for the quarter ended March 31, 2024. The Company reported net income of $12.85 million, or $0.71 per diluted common share, for the quarter ended March 31, 2024.   

The Company also declared a quarterly cash dividend to common shareholders of twenty-nine cents $0.29 per common share. The quarterly dividend is payable to common shareholders of record on May 10, 2024, and is expected to be paid on or about May 24, 2024. This marks the 39th consecutive year of regular dividends to common shareholders.

First Quarter 2024 Highlights

Income Statement

  • Net income of $12.85 million for the first quarter of 2024, was an increase of $1.06 million, or 9.02%, from the same quarter of 2023.  
  • Net interest income increased $2.22 million compared to the same quarter in 2023, as increases in benchmark interest rates have improved net interest margin.  Provision for credit losses was approximately $731 thousand lower than the same quarter last year.  
  • Net interest margin of 4.47% is an increase of 12 basis points over the same quarter of 2023.  The yield on earning assets increased 62 basis points primarily driven by increased earnings on loans.  
  • Interest and fees on loans increased $5.79 million from the same quarter of 2023 and is attributable to both an increase in yield and an increase in average balance compared to the yield and average balance of the prior year. The Company acquired Surrey Bancorp on April 21, 2023, adding approximately $239.08 million in loans.   
  • Noninterest income increased approximately $676 thousand, or 7.88%, when compared to the same quarter of 2023.  The increase was primarily driven by increased interchange income.  Noninterest expense increased $2.57 million, or 12.36%.  The increase in noninterest expense was primarily driven by salaries and employee benefits, service fees, and other operating expense.  The increase in non interest expense is primarily attributable to the addition of Surrey branches and staff.  
  • Annualized return on average assets ("ROA") was 1.60% for the first quarter of 2024 compared to 1.55% for the same period of 2023. Annualized return on average common equity ("ROE") was 10.18% for the first quarter of 2024 compared to 11.15% for the same period of 2023.  

Balance Sheet and Asset Quality

  • Consolidated assets totaled $3.24 billion at March 31, 2024.  
  • Securities available for sale decreased $114.71 million, or 40.83%, from December 31,2023.  The decrease is primarily attributable to the maturity of $115.75 million in U.S. Treasury Notes during the first quarter of 2024.  Loans decreased $52.47 million, or 2.04%.  Deposits decreased $40.11 million, or 1.47%.  The net effect of these balance sheet changes resulted in an increase in cash and cash equivalents of $132.49 million, or 113.80%.  The increase in cash and cash equivalents is primarily attributable to an increase in federal funds sold of $142.63 million.  
  • The Company repurchased 89,396 common shares during the first quarter of 2024 for a total cost of $2.97 million.   
  • Non-performing loans to total loans increased to 0.78% when compared with the same quarter of 2023.  The Company experienced net charge-offs for the first quarter of 2024 of $1.74 million, or 0.27%, of annualized average loans, compared to net charge-offs of $1.74 million, or 0.29%, of annualized average loans for the same period in 2023. 
  • The allowance for credit losses to total loans was 1.41% at March 31, 2024, compared to 1.41% at December 31, 2023, and 1.29% for March 31, 2023.
  • Book value per share at March 31, 2024, was $27.53, an increase of $0.33 from year-end 2023.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to financial statements prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”), the Company uses certain non-GAAP financial measures that provide useful information for financial and operational decision making, evaluating trends, and comparing financial results to other financial institutions. The non-GAAP financial measures presented in this news release include “tangible book value per common share,” “return on average tangible common equity,” “adjusted earnings,” “adjusted diluted earnings per share,” “adjusted return on average assets,” “adjusted return on average common equity,” “adjusted return on average tangible common equity,” and certain financial measures presented on a fully taxable equivalent (“FTE”) basis. FTE basis is calculated using the federal statutory income tax rate of 21%.  Where non-GAAP financial measures are used, the comparable GAAP financial measure, as well as a reconciliation to that comparable GAAP financial measure can be found in the attached tables to this press release.  While the Company believes certain non-GAAP financial measures enhance the understanding of its business and performance, they are supplemental and not a substitute for, or more important than, financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP and may not be comparable to those reported by other financial institutions.

About First Community Bankshares, Inc.

First Community Bankshares, Inc., a financial holding company headquartered in Bluefield, Virginia, provides banking products and services through its wholly owned subsidiary First Community Bank. First Community Bank operated 53 branch banking locations in Virginia, West Virginia, North Carolina, and Tennessee as of March 31, 2024. First Community Bank offers wealth management and investment advice and services through its Trust Division and through its wholly owned subsidiary, First Community Wealth Management, which collectively managed and administered $1.55 billion in combined assets as of March 31, 2024. The Company reported consolidated assets of $3.24 billion as of March 31, 2024. The Company’s common stock is listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the trading symbol, “FCBC”. Additional investor information is available on the Company’s website at www.firstcommunitybank.com.

This news release may include forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations that involve risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may differ materially. These risks include: changes in business or other market conditions; the timely development, production and acceptance of new products and services; the challenge of managing asset/liability levels; the management of credit risk and interest rate risk; the difficulty of keeping expense growth at modest levels while increasing revenues; changes in banking laws and regulations; the degree of competition by traditional and non-traditional competitors; the impact of natural disasters, extreme weather events, military conflict , terrorism or other geopolitical events; and other risks detailed from time to time in the Companys Securities and Exchange Commission reports including, but not limited to, the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the most recent fiscal year end. Pursuant to the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, the Company does not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made.


   
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited)  
   
    Three Months Ended  
(Amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)   March 31,     December 31,     September 30,     June 30,     March 31,  
  2024     2023     2023     2023     2023  
Interest income                                        
Interest and fees on loans   $ 33,418     $ 33,676     $ 33,496     $ 31,927     $ 27,628  
Interest on securities     1,698       1,888       1,912       2,057       2,099  
Interest on deposits in banks     913       438       697       885       462  
Total interest income     36,029       36,002       36,105       34,869       30,189  
Interest expense                                        
Interest on deposits     4,365       3,935       2,758       1,930       718  
Interest on borrowings     35       4       0       77       59  
Total interest expense     4,400       3,939       2,758       2,007       777  
Net interest income     31,629       32,063       33,347       32,862       29,412  
Provision for credit losses     1,011       1,029       1,109       4,105       1,742  
Net interest income after provision     30,618       31,034       32,238       28,757       27,670  
Noninterest income     9,259       10,462       9,622       8,785       8,583  
Noninterest expense     23,386       26,780       22,913       24,671       20,813  
Income before income taxes     16,491       14,716       18,947       12,871       15,440  
Income tax expense     3,646       2,932       4,307       3,057       3,658  
Net income   $ 12,845     $ 11,784     $ 14,640     $ 9,814     $ 11,782  
                                         
Adjustment to Net Income for Fair Value Changes to Restricted Stock Units (tax-effected)   $ 240     $ 530     $ 215     $ 335     $ 20  
Adjusted Net Income for diluted earnings per share   $ 13,085     $ 12,314     $ 14,855     $ 10,149     $ 11,802  
                                         
Earnings per common share                                        
Basic   $ 0.70     $ 0.64     $ 0.78     $ 0.53     $ 0.73  
Diluted   $ 0.71     $ 0.66     $ 0.79     $ 0.55     $ 0.72  
Cash dividends per common share                                        
Regular     0.29       0.29       0.29       0.29       0.29  
Weighted average shares outstanding                                        
Basic     18,476,128       18,530,114       18,786,032       18,407,078       16,228,297  
Diluted     18,545,910       18,575,226       18,831,836       18,431,598       16,289,489  
Performance ratios                                        
Return on average assets     1.60 %     1.43 %     1.74 %     1.18 %     1.55 %
Return on average common equity     10.18 %     9.39 %     11.63 %     8.04 %     11.15 %
Return on average tangible common equity(1)     14.82 %     13.82 %     17.11 %     11.65 %     16.19 %

 

____________

(1)   A non-GAAP financial measure defined as net income divided by average stockholders' equity less average goodwill and other intangible assets.


   
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED QUARTERLY NONINTEREST INCOME AND EXPENSE  (Unaudited)  
   
    Three Months Ended  
    March 31,     December 31,     September 30,     June 30,     March 31,  
(Amounts in thousands)   2024     2023     2023     2023     2023  
Noninterest income                                        
Wealth management   $ 1,099     $ 1,052     $ 1,145     $ 965     $ 1,017  
Service charges on deposits     3,310       3,637       3,729       3,471       3,159  
Other service charges and fees     3,450       3,541       3,564       3,460       3,082  
(Loss) gain on sale of securities     -       -       -       (28 )     7  
Other operating income     1,400       2,232       1,184       917       1,318  
Total noninterest income   $ 9,259     $ 10,462     $ 9,622     $ 8,785     $ 8,583  
Noninterest expense                                        
Salaries and employee benefits   $ 12,581     $ 12,933     $ 12,673     $ 12,686     $ 11,595  
Occupancy expense     1,378       1,252       1,271       1,276       1,168  
Furniture and equipment expense     1,545       1,489       1,480       1,508       1,401  
Service fees     2,449       2,255       2,350       2,284       2,019  
Advertising and public relations     796       843       968       846       643  
Professional fees     372       787       172       281       327  
Amortization of intangibles     530       536       536       425       234  
FDIC premiums and assessments     369       376       392       423       320  
Merger expense     -       -       -       2,014       379  
Litigation expense     -       3,000       -       -       -  
Other operating expense     3,366       3,309       3,071       2,928       2,727  
Total noninterest expense   $ 23,386     $ 26,780     $ 22,913     $ 24,671     $ 20,813  


   
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET INCOME TO NON-GAAP ADJUSTED EARNINGS (Unaudited)  
   
    Three Months Ended  
    March 31,     December 31,     September 30,     June 30,     March 31,  
(Amounts in thousands, except per share data)   2024     2023     2023     2023     2023  
Adjusted Net Income for diluted earnings per share   $ 13,085     $ 12,314     $ 14,855     $ 10,149     $ 11,802  
Non-GAAP adjustments:                                        
Loss (gain) on sale of securities     -       -       -       28       (7 )
Merger expense     -       -       -       2,014       379  
Day 2 provision for allowance for credit losses - Surrey     -       -       -       1,614       -  
Litigation expense     -       3,000       -       -       -  
Other items(1)     -       -       (204 )     -       -  
Total adjustments     -       3,000       (204 )     3,656       372  
Tax effect     -       720       (49 )     522       10  
Adjusted earnings, non-GAAP   $ 13,085     $ 14,594     $ 14,700     $ 13,283     $ 12,163  
                                         
Adjusted diluted earnings per common share, non-GAAP   $ 0.71     $ 0.79     $ 0.78     $ 0.72     $ 0.75  
Performance ratios, non-GAAP                                        
Adjusted return on average assets     1.63 %     1.77 %     1.75 %     1.60 %     1.60 %
Adjusted return on average common equity     10.37 %     11.63 %     11.68 %     10.88 %     11.51 %
Adjusted return on average tangible common equity (2)     15.10 %     17.11 %     17.18 %     15.77 %     16.72 %

____________

(1)   Includes other non-recurring income and expense items.
(2)   A non-GAAP financial measure defined as adjusted earnings divided by average stockholders' equity less average goodwill and other intangible assets.


   
AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS AND NET INTEREST INCOME ANALYSIS (Unaudited)  
   
    Three Months Ended March 31,  
    2024     2023  
    Average             Average
Yield/		     Average             Average
Yield/		  
(Amounts in thousands)   Balance     Interest(1)     Rate(1)     Balance     Interest(1)     Rate(1)  
Assets                                                
Earning assets                                                
Loans(2)(3)   $ 2,549,107     $ 33,500       5.29 %   $ 2,393,759     $ 27,698       4.69 %
Securities available for sale     239,010       1,731       2.91 %     316,734       2,140       2.74 %
Interest-bearing deposits     66,483       916       5.54 %     40,993       465       4.60 %
Total earning assets     2,854,600       36,147       5.09 %     2,751,486       30,303       4.47 %
Other assets     373,614                       322,789                  
Total assets   $ 3,228,214                     $ 3,074,275                  
                                                 
Liabilities and stockholders' equity                                                
Interest-bearing deposits                                                
Demand deposits   $ 665,875     $ 162       0.10 %   $ 666,447     $ 26       0.02 %
Savings deposits     866,084       3,412       1.58 %     827,414       484       0.24 %
Time deposits     249,974       790       1.27 %     271,214       208       0.31 %
Total interest-bearing deposits     1,781,933       4,364       0.98 %     1,765,075       718       0.16 %
Borrowings                                                
Federal funds purchased     2,527       35       5.52 %     4,719       58       5.07 %
Retail repurchase agreements     1,127       -       0.05 %     2,086       1       0.06 %
Total borrowings     3,654       35       3.85 %     6,805       59       0.07 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities     1,785,587       4,399       0.99 %     1,771,880       777       0.18 %
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits     886,947                       838,041                  
Other liabilities     48,298                       35,669                  
Total liabilities     2,720,832                       2,645,590                  
Stockholders' equity     507,382                       428,685                  
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity   $ 3,228,214                     $ 3,074,275                  
Net interest income, FTE(1)           $ 31,748                     $ 29,526          
Net interest rate spread                     4.10 %                     4.29 %
Net interest margin, FTE(1)                     4.47 %                     4.35 %

____________

(1)   Interest income and average yield/rate are presented on a FTE, non-GAAP, basis using the federal statutory income tax rate of 21%.
(2)   Nonaccrual loans are included in the average balance; however, no related interest income is recorded during the period of nonaccrual.
(3)   Interest on loans includes non-cash and accelerated purchase accounting accretion of $781 thousand and $193 thousand for the three months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively.


   
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED QUARTERLY BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited)  
   
    March 31,     December 31,     September 30,     June 30,     March 31,  
(Amounts in thousands, except per share data)   2024     2023     2023     2023     2023  
Assets                                        
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 248,905     $ 116,420     $ 113,397     $ 152,660     $ 92,385  
Debt securities available for sale, at fair value     166,247       280,961       275,332       314,373       308,269  
Loans held for investment, net of unearned income     2,519,833       2,572,298       2,593,472       2,621,073       2,388,897  
Allowance for credit losses     (35,461 )     (36,189 )     (36,031 )     (36,177 )     (30,789 )
Loans held for investment, net     2,484,372       2,536,109       2,557,441       2,584,896       2,358,108  
Premises and equipment, net     51,333       50,680       51,205       53,546       47,407  
Other real estate owned     374       192       243       339       481  
Interest receivable     10,719       10,881       10,428       10,185       8,646  
Goodwill     143,946       143,946       143,946       143,946       129,565  
Other intangible assets     14,615       15,145       15,681       16,217       3,942  
Other assets     115,470       114,854       116,552       115,275       102,869  
Total assets   $ 3,235,981     $ 3,269,188     $ 3,284,225     $ 3,391,437     $ 3,051,672  
                                         
Liabilities                                        
Deposits                                        
Noninterest-bearing   $ 902,396     $ 931,920     $ 944,301     $ 974,995     $ 823,297  
Interest-bearing     1,779,819       1,790,405       1,801,835       1,877,683       1,761,327  
Total deposits     2,682,215       2,722,325       2,746,136       2,852,678       2,584,624  
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase     1,006       1,119       1,029       1,348       1,866  
Interest, taxes, and other liabilities     45,816       42,450       41,393       38,691       33,451  
Total liabilities     2,729,037       2,765,894       2,788,558       2,892,717       2,619,941  
                                         
Stockholders' equity                                        
Common stock     18,413       18,502       18,671       18,969       16,243  
Additional paid-in capital     173,041       175,841       180,951       189,917       128,666  
Retained earnings     327,389       319,902       313,489       304,295       300,047  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss     (11,899 )     (10,951 )     (17,444 )     (14,461 )     (13,225 )
Total stockholders' equity     506,944       503,294       495,667       498,720       431,731  
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity   $ 3,235,981     $ 3,269,188     $ 3,284,225     $ 3,391,437     $ 3,051,672  
                                         
Shares outstanding at period-end     18,413,088       18,502,396       18,671,470       18,969,281       16,243,551  
Book value per common share   $ 27.53     $ 27.20     $ 26.55     $ 26.29     $ 26.58  
Tangible book value per common share(1)     18.92       18.60       18.00       17.85       18.36  

____________

(1 )   A non-GAAP financial measure defined as stockholders' equity less goodwill and other intangible assets, divided by shares outstanding.


   
SELECTED CREDIT QUALITY INFORMATION (Unaudited)  
   
    March 31,     December 31,     September 30,     June 30,     March 31,  
(Amounts in thousands)   2024     2023     2023     2023     2023  
Allowance for Credit Losses                                        
Balance at beginning of period:                                        
Allowance for credit losses - loans   $ 36,189     $ 36,031     $ 36,177     $ 30,789     $ 30,556  
Allowance for credit losses - loan commitments     746       758       964       964       1,196  
Total allowance for credit losses beginning of period     36,935       36,789       37,141       31,753       31,752  
Adjustments to beginning balance:                                        
Allowance for credit losses - loans - Surrey acquisition for purchased credit deteriorated loans     -       -       -       2,011       -  
Allowance for credit losses - loan commitments     -       -       -       -       -  
Net Adjustments     -       -       -       2,011       -  
Provision for credit losses:                                        
Provision for credit losses - loans     1,011       1,041       1,315       4,105       1,974  
(Recovery of) provision for credit losses - loan commitments     -       (12 )     (206 )     -       (232 )
Total provision for credit losses - loans and loan commitments     1,011       1,029       1,109       4,105       1,742  
Charge-offs     (2,448 )     (2,105 )     (2,157 )     (1,993 )     (2,570 )
Recoveries     709       1,222       696       1,265       829  
Net (charge-offs) recoveries     (1,739 )     (883 )     (1,461 )     (728 )     (1,741 )
Balance at end of period:                                        
Allowance for credit losses - loans     35,461       36,189       36,031       36,177       30,789  
Allowance for credit losses - loan commitments     746       746       758       964       964  
Ending balance   $ 36,207     $ 36,935     $ 36,789     $ 37,141     $ 31,753  
                                         
Nonperforming Assets                                        
Nonaccrual loans   $ 19,617     $ 19,356     $ 18,366     $ 18,628     $ 15,557  
Accruing loans past due 90 days or more     30       104       59       -       23  
Modified loans past due 90 days or more     -       -       -       -       -  
Total nonperforming loans     19,647       19,460       18,425       18,628       15,580  
OREO     374       192       243       339       481  
Total nonperforming assets   $ 20,021     $ 19,652     $ 18,668     $ 18,967     $ 16,061  
                                         
                                         
Additional Information                                        
Total modified loans   $ 2,177     $ 1,873     $ 1,674     $ 642     $ 429  
                                         
Asset Quality Ratios                                        
Nonperforming loans to total loans     0.78 %     0.76 %     0.71 %     0.71 %     0.65 %
Nonperforming assets to total assets     0.62 %     0.60 %     0.57 %     0.56 %     0.53 %
Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans     180.49 %     185.97 %     195.55 %     194.21 %     197.62 %
Allowance for credit losses to total loans     1.41 %     1.41 %     1.39 %     1.38 %     1.29 %
Annualized net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans     0.27 %     0.14 %     0.22 %     0.11 %     0.29 %


FOR MORE INFORMATION, CONTACT:
David D. Brown
(276) 326-9000

Primary Logo

You just read:

First Community Bankshares, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2024 Results and Quarterly Cash Dividend

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more