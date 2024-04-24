CorTalent and KeyStone Executive Search Merge To Launch Strategic Talent Partners

Strategic Talent Partners Founders, Mike Frommelt and Mary Nutting

Two of MN's largest executive search firms join forces to serve their clients’ leadership needs nationally, as an executive search & leadership solutions firm.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, USA, April 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Owner & CEO of Keystone Executive Search, Mike Frommelt, and Owner & CEO of CorTalent, Mary Nutting, announce the merger of their companies effective April 1, 2024 under a new brand name – Strategic Talent Partners (STP).

Strategic Talent Partners is a North American boutique executive search and leadership solutions firm that specializes in partnering with privately held and employee owned companies to maximize business growth through their leadership talent.

With decades of experience working with ESOP companies, companies running on EOS®, and privately held companies, Strategic Talent Partners offers the highest level of strategic people planning and advisory services.

“The executive search industry has shifted from solely recruiting leadership talent, to helping organizations manage a more complex set of talent challenges, like exit and succession planning, leadership development, and people strategies,” stated Frommelt. “Mary and I have been providing key leader talent acquisition for private companies for many years and we continue to see a need for business owners to think and act more strategically about talent if they plan to grow.”

The firm’s executive retained search services include CEO transition and board searches, C-suite searches, and functional leadership searches. The firm’s leadership solutions include leadership assessments, leadership and team workshops and programs, and talent strategies and succession planning.

The company’s name, Strategic Talent Partners, reflects the team’s mission to partner with growing companies to help them with their strategic talent needs. They believe great companies truly deserve great leaders.

“Mike and I have been partnering together for over 16 years serving the private sector. We share the same philosophy of believing that people are a company’s most important asset, and growth and success is dependent on hiring and retaining the right leadership talent at the right time,” stated Nutting. “We are 100% aligned in our mission, vision, culture, and values and are excited to bring our people together under a new brand as an integrated and cohesive team.”

Together, the Keystone Executive Search and CorTalent teams bring more than 250 years of combined experience, a long track-record of positive client outcomes, tenure of collaborative partnership, and a shared belief that an organization’s success is the result of hiring and retaining the right leadership talent.

Frommelt and Nutting co-own Strategic Talent Partners and have appointed Tony Bednar as President to run the new organization.

“I have had the distinct pleasure of leading Keystone Executive Search as President and am now eager to lead both Keystone and CorTalent as a merged company,” stated Bednar.

The firm’s executive search practice will be led by experienced Principals and Practice Leaders, Bill Frommelt and Todd Johnson, and its leadership solutions practice will be led by seasoned Principal and Practice Leader, Rick Rittmaster. The team has appointed industry veteran, Kelli Schutrop, as Fractional Chief Marketing Officer.

The team has successfully partnered for years with clients across the country to equip them in reaching the next level of success by securing and developing leaders who are aligned with their unique visions, goals, and values. Strategic Talent Partners offers a white-glove service that will continue to be strengthened and expanded through the merger.

About Strategic Talent Partners:

Strategic Talent Partners (STP) is an executive search and leadership solutions firm with more than 250 years of combined experience serving privately held and employee owned companies. Created from the merger of CorTalent and Keystone Executive Search, STP brings together a long track-record of positive client outcomes, tenure of collaborative partnership, and a shared belief that an organization’s success results from hiring and retaining the right executive leadership talent.

With niche specializations in ESOP, EOS®, and high growth privately held businesses, Strategic Talent Partners equips the best companies to achieve their business goals through recruiting, retaining, and developing strong leadership talent.

Learn more about Strategic Talent Partners at www.strategictalentpartners.com.