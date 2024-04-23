Calling all Scouts and outdoors lovers—come to MDC’s Scouting Event and Family Fun Day at Powder Valley Nature Center May 18

Body

St. LOUIS, Mo.—Attention scouts of all stripes. The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) invites you to MDC’s Annual St. Louis Regional Spring Scouting Event and Family Fun Day on Saturday, May 18 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at Powder Valley Conservation Nature Center in Kirkwood. This is an event for all nature lovers too.

Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts of America, and American Heritage Girls are all welcome. But the event is also open to any families interested in discovering and learning more about nature and the outdoors. Affiliation with a scouting program is not required to attend.

This Scouting event is free and will offer Scouts and their families the opportunities to test their outdoor skills, work toward several conservation-related merit badges and explore the diversity of career opportunities with MDC. Found throughout the grounds at the nature center, activity stations will help Scouts and their families appreciate nature and acquire valuable skills they can use in the future.

Activities will include:

Fire building

Outdoor cooking

Knot tying

Compass and orienteering

Crafts

And more

Activity stations will be both indoors and outdoors. Participants should bring a refillable water bottle, dress for the weather, and wear sturdy shoes.

Scout leaders should note that MDC will offer activities that may be applied towards merit badges, but the department is not authorized to sign off on badges. It’s recommended that participants working toward badges bring their own counselors to certify them.

Scouts and outdoors lovers can learn vital outdoor skills, connect with nature, and flex creative muscles at this fun event. Powder Valley Nature Center is an educational nature oasis in the middle of Kirkwood. It is nestled within 112 acres of oak hickory forest in a quiet corner of a busy urban world. The area has three trails, all of them paved, and one that offers interpretive signage and is disabled accessible.

St. Louis Spring Regional Scouting Event and Family Fun Day is a free event, but registration is required at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/46c. Please individually register everyone who will be attending.

Powder Valley Nature Center is located at 11715 Cragwold Road in Kirkwood, near the intersection of I-270 and I-44.

Sign up for email or text alerts to stay informed of MDC’s latest programs and events by going to https://short.mdc.mo.gov/ZoP.