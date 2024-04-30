Collecting Insight Podcast Celebrates Milestone Achievement: Surpasses 1,000 Downloads
Collecting Insight Podcast, debuting on Leap Day 2024, is proud to announce it has already surpassed 1,000 downloads.BURLINGTON, VERMONT, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Collecting Insight Podcast, debuting its first episode on Leap Day 2024, is proud to announce it has already surpassed 1,000 downloads, marking the enthusiastic response from listeners around the globe. Co-Hosts Sara Byers (CEO turned soul explorer) and Lori Tarrant (mother/educator turned podcaster) use their combined century of life experience to engage in thought-provoking conversations about the essence of being human.
Since its launch, Collecting Insight has garnered a five-star rating on Apple and Spotify Podcasts thanks to its engaging content, compelling storytelling and insightful discussions. Resonating with audiences in eighteen countries and over 250 cities, the podcast offers a unique blend of topics that inspire, entertain and educate, such as “Authenticity”, “Body Image and Ageism” and “Signs from the Universe.”
“We are truly humbled by the response,” says Sara Byers. “To share these intimate conversations is certainly meaningful to us. To know they are resonating with others is incredibly gratifying.”
One Apple reviewer writes, “What a great addition to my personal daily podcasts listening menu. So timely for my generation and so well done. Thanks. Can’t wait for the next episode.”
The success of Collecting Insight is a testament to Lori and Sara’s commitment to discussing relevant topics with honesty and vulnerability. From the everyday to the profound, they strive to deliver content that enriches lives and fosters meaningful connection, urging listeners to delve deep into the complexities of our place in this world.
“We have so much to share,” remarks Lori Tarrant. “Before we launched, we had forty topics to explore and they keep multiplying. Whether you’ve been with us since the beginning or are just discovering us, we invite you to join us on this exciting journey.”
Listeners can tune in to Collecting Insight on all major podcast platforms. For more information about Collecting Insight and to listen to the latest episodes, visit www.collectinginsight.com or follow them on Instagram @collectinginsight.
About Collecting Insight:
Collecting Insight is an emerging podcast leader in education/self-help, dedicated to delivering high-quality content and engaging experiences to audiences worldwide. With a passion for storytelling and a commitment to excellence, Collecting Insight continues to push the boundaries of podcast entertainment and inspire listeners around the world.
Contact:
Sara Byers
Collecting Insight
(802) 391-0290
collectinginsight@gmail.com
www.collectinginsight.com
Sara Byers
Collecting Insight Podcast
+1 802-391-0290
collectinginsight@gmail.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Instagram
TikTok