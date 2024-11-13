New York State Office for the Aging (NYSOFA) Teams Up with GetSet... April 19, 2024 | 11:13 AM EDT Learn more about New York State Office for the Aging (NYSOFA) Teams Up with GetSetUp to Promote Financial Literacy Among Older Adults

In recognition of Financial Literacy Month in April, the New York State Office for the Aging (NYSOFA) is proud to announce its collaboration with GetSetUp to provide older adults with critical financial knowledge and skills through a series of dedicated classes. This initiative aims to bolster financial wellness and independence, empowering older adults to manage their finances confidently in today’s digital world.

Throughout Financial Literacy Month, NYSOFA and GetSetUp will offer an array of interactive classes, including:

These classes and others are designed to be accessible and engaging. They are taught by peers who are specially trained in GetSetUp Guides, ensuring relatability and understanding.

NYSOFA Director Greg Olsen said, "Financial literacy is a crucial skill at any age but is especially vital for older New Yorkers who face unique financial challenges. Our collaboration with GetSetUp provides a platform not just for learning but for empowerment, helping older adults navigate the complexities of modern finance with confidence. Our mission is to help older adults be as independent for as long as possible, and with GetSetUp’s educational resources we’re doing just that."

Lawrence Kosick, Co-founder of GetSetUp, added, "We are thrilled to partner with NYSOFA to bring these essential financial literacy classes to older adults. At GetSetUp, we are committed to creating opportunities for older adults to continue learning, sharing, and thriving. This initiative promotes financial health and empowers older adults by enhancing their independence and ensuring they have the skills to manage their financial futures."

GetSetUp classes are available free of charge to any older New Yorker through NYSOFA programs and services. Classes are available online, allowing participants to join from the comfort of their homes while connecting with peers across the state. To register, or for more information, please visit www.getsetup.io/partner/ny.

About the New York State Office for the Aging

The New York State Office for the Aging (NYSOFA) continuously works to help the state’s 4.6 million older adults be as independent as possible for as long as possible through advocacy, development and delivery of person-centered, consumer-oriented, and cost-effective policies, programs, and services that support and empower older adults and their families, in partnership with the network of public and private organizations that serve them. Stay connected—visit the NYSOFA Facebook page; follow @NYSAGING on X or visit aging.ny.gov.

About GetSetUp

GetSetUp is an online community of older adults who want to learn, connect with others, and unlock new life experiences. GetSetUp partners with entities such as state and local government agencies, health providers, and community organizations to offer live programming taught by peers who are experts in their field, social hours hosted by community members, and special events with speakers who directly address areas of interest to older adults. Classes are taught in English, Spanish, Hindi, and Mandarin by older adults on a highly interactive, custom-built video platform where participants can connect during and in between classes. The company's investors are specialists in the education and AgeTech sectors, including Primetime Partners, ReThink Education, and Cowboy Ventures. To learn more, visit www.getsetup.io.