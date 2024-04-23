U.S. Chamber and BusinessEurope Host Annual Transatlantic Business Works Summit, Deepening Transatlantic Trade and Investment Ties

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Today the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and BusinessEurope hosted their Transatlantic Business Works Summit at the Chamber’s historic headquarters in Washington, D.C. The Summit, “Driving Competitiveness in a Changing World,” convened U.S. and European business leaders and policymakers for a candid dialogue on broadening the $8.7 trillion commercial relationship between the U.S. and Europe, with conversations focused on key issues including industrial policy, digital transformation, trade and investment, and energy and sustainability. Keynote speakers included U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo, U.S. Principal Deputy National Security Adviser Jonathan Finer, Former Prime Minister of Italy Enrico Letta, Deputy Head of Mission at the British Embassy James Roscoe MVO, U.S. Chamber President and CEO Suzanne Clark, and Director General and CEO of BusinessEurope Markus J. Beyrer, among others.

The U.S. Chamber’s Clark emphasized the importance of unity, stating, “We are at a pivotal moment, with geopolitical and economic uncertainties challenging businesses on both sides of the Atlantic. As the most important partnership and geo-economic base in the world, the U.S. and Europe need to be collaborative—not combative—in the face of the global challenges we face. We must champion competitiveness, embrace innovation, lock arms, and lead together.”

Markus J. Beyrer, Director General and CEO of BusinessEurope, added, “In a world of rapid change and uncertainty, we need to be clear about the economic and geopolitical importance of the Transatlantic relationship. We must also stress to policy makers that, in order to maintain and strengthen this vital partnership, they must tackle issues like the costs of doing business across the Atlantic, market distortions and overcapacity, and better coordinating on economic security.”

The event concluded with a special performance, organized with the French government, celebrating the Paris 2024 Olympic Games as a symbol of global unity and excellence.