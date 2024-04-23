Listen Now: The History of Ophthalmology

Submit Release
Comprehensive Ophthalmology

Dr. Chris Leffler, pediatric ophthalmologist and medical historian, joins host Andrew Pouw to discuss his study of the history of ophthalmology, ranging from the origin and use of the term "glaucoma," to the evolution of cataract surgery from antiquity to the modern era.

